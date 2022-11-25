Layla is a four-star Cryo sword character that studies Theoretical Astrology in Sumeru, but finds some time to be part of your Genshin Impact adventure. Her build can be adapted to a support role because of her Cryo shield, or you can focus on a Cryo sub-damage per second (DPS) role.

She is one of the 11 Cryo playable characters in Genshin Impact and is also one of the sleepiest. Layla has a high HP, plus a strong Cryo shield that also causes damage while protecting her. We’ll present the best options to use as Layla’s artifacts.

What are the best artifacts for Layla in Genshin Impact?

The best artifacts for Layla are the Tenacity of the Millelith and the Blizzard Strayer sets. The first one is for those who prefer to play her as a support role, while the second one is best suited for the sub-DPS build.

The Tenacity of the Millelith set will benefit not only Layla but also the whole party once you use at least four pieces of the set. The increase in her HP with two pieces is also a great bonus since her damage is increased based on her maximum HP.

If you wish to make the most of her Cryo attacks, the Blizzard Strayer set boosts Layla’s critical rate if the enemy is affected by Cryo plus a bonus if you combine with a Hydro character and the enemy becomes Frozen.

You can find both sets on Domains of Blessing in Mondstadt in the Dragonspine area. We recommend getting the Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts first in the Ridge Watch domain. Then, head to the Dragonspine peak to challenge the Peak of Vindagnyr domain to obtain the Blizzard Strayer set.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

The artifacts for these sets are only available in the three and four-star levels, so it might be a bit difficult to get them and it will require you to grind. Here are the details for both the Tenacity of the Millelith and Blizzard Strayer sets of artifacts, which are the best artifacts to use with Layla:

Tenacity of the Millelith set

Two-piece bonus: HP increased by 20 percent.

Four-piece bonus: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20 percent and their Shield Strength is increased by 30 percent for three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Tenacity of the Millelith set that you can use with Layla:

Flower of Life: Flower of Accolades

Flower of Accolades Plume of Death: Ceremonial War-Plume

Ceremonial War-Plume Sands of Eon: Orichalceous Time-Dial

Orichalceous Time-Dial Goblet of Eonothem: Noble’s Pledging Vessel

Noble’s Pledging Vessel Circlet of Logos: General’s Ancient Helm

Blizzard Strayer set

Two-piece bonus: Cryo DMG Bonus increased by 15 percent.

Four-piece bonus: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20 percent. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20 percent.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Blizzard Strayer set that you can use with Layla: