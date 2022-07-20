All toy castle missing pieces locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s update 2.8, Summer Fantasia, has recently gone live. With it comes a ton of new content, such as new characters, new missions, new locations, as well as new events. For this guide, we are going to talk about how you can easily finish the fourth part of an event called Summertime Odyssey.

This part of the event is focused on Fischl, who has vanished into a large and foreboding castle. Similar to the others, you will need to go through the entirety of Fischl’s domain, grabbing loot and a variety of other drops along the way.

In this specific quest, Immernachtreich Apokalypse Part Two, your objective will be to “Look for the missing pieces of the toy castles (0/2).” Finding these missing toy pieces is no easy feat though, as you will have to navigate the harrowing Fischl’s domain using a camera-like statue, lining up 3D objects to create pathways for you to scale the castle.

Luckily for you, we have laid down the step-by-step processes you will need to follow to get through Fischl’s domain and use the Gazes of the Deep to fix the paths to the tower and the bridge and obtain the two missing toy pieces.

Here is how to exactly find the missing pieces of the toy castles in Genshin Impact’s Summertime Odyssey event.

How to find the missing toy castle pieces in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once you enter Fischl after getting into the Fischl Domain quest, your objective will be to find the two missing pieces of the Toy Castles. There exist two toy castles, and you need to find each of their pieces individually.

To find the missing piece of the first toy castle:

Make your way to the other side of the courtyard and kill the enemies there Interact with the first Gaze of the Deep Move the lens down to find a purple circle in the middle of your view, and a white circle when you’re closer Make your way to the right and kill all the enemies Open the chest at the end of the path to receive the Nightwatch Contract Now, make your way back to the first Gaze of the Deep Go down the stairs, and halfway through, jump to the area on your right Get to the next Gaze of the Deep Position your lens on the box with the purple circle Get into the cage elevator Make your way to the left and climb the ladder Interact with the third Gaze of the Deep, positioning your lens on the box with the purple circle Get back to the elevator Climb up the second ladder Make your way up the stairs Kill the enemies and collect the missing toy piece of the first toy castle

To find the missing piece of the second toy castle: