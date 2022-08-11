All Genshin Impact character heights, ages, zodiac, and more

There is no bigger issue of contention in the Genshin Impact community than the characters’ ages. There will never be an agreement as long as developer HoYoverse does not confirm any ages. There will never be a list that everyone in the Genshin Impact fanbase agrees on, but we can help a majority of players understand a lot more about the characters based on their lore.
The ages listed below are based on the most popular guesstimates of the community. You may come up with new ages if you measure the time differently, ignore some mentions, or give more credibility to others.
Albedo
- Height: 5’4″
- Birthday: Sept. 13
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Age: 19
Albedo is a perfectionist and tries to excel at any task. He likes to mix potions and paint. He is also the chief alchemist for the Knights of Favonius.
Aloy
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: April 4
- Zodiac Sign: Aries
- Age: 18
Aloy is a great archer and comes from a harsh environment. She came from the game series Horizon Zero Dawn.
Amber
- Height: 5’4″
- Birthday: Aug. 10
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Age: 20
Amber is a very active character that is always up for work. She is also compassionate and always ready to lend a hand. She’s the only surviving Outrider of the Knights of Favonius.
Arataki Itto
- Height: 6’4″
- Birthday: June 1
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: Unknown
Arataki is always ready for a fight but is also childlike. He likes playing with kids and looking for bugs. He is described as being mean and overbearing.
Baizhu
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: June 1
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: Unknown
Baizhu is only active in the game for a short period and is mostly there to report an unsuccessful mission. Baizhuis the owner of Bubu Pharmacy
Barbara
- Height: 5’2″
- Birthday: July 5
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Age: 16
Barbara is very protective of others. She is a well-known idol and is the Deaconess of the Favonius Church. She is descended from the illustrious Gunnhildr Clan.
Beidou
- Height: 5’6″
- Birthday: Feb. 14
- Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
- Age: 27
Beidou is a caption of the Crux and a well-respected leader. He’s a Liyue legend known to cut sea beasts in half and calm seas.
Bennett
- Height: 5’4″
- Birthday: Feb. 28
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Age: 16
Bennet is always optimistic regardless of the situation. He believes he’s bad luck, but in reality, he just lives in a harsh environment.
Chongyun
- Height: 5’4″
- Birthday: Sept. 7
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Age: 17
Chongyun is an exorcist who is dedicated to his duties. He is all for taking the harder path and will never complain when made to be diligent.
Collei
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: Unknown
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
Collei was a sickly child whose parents tried to heal. They were later tricked into handing her over so she could be cured. Collei was then used in multiple experiments under the watchful eye of Harbinger Dottore.
Cyno
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: Unknown
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Age: 18 to 20
Cyno is an academic from Sumeru Academia. There’s not much revealed about him, but it feels like he will be featured in a later mission.
Dainsleif
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: Unknown
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
Dainsleif suffers from memory loss, except when it’s convenient. He remembers the downfall of Khaenri’ah and many other things, but can’t remember things about himself.
Diluc
- Height: 6’1″
- Birthday: April 30
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Age: 22
Diluc is incredibly wealthy thanks to his wineries. He is stubborn but also brave, and acts like a true hero.
Diona
- Height: 4’5″
- Birthday: Jan. 18
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Age: 12
Diona makes some of the best drinks in the empire but hates wine. She takes a lot of time to mix drinks and tries to do her best on her own but her magic is her real secret ingredient.
Dottore
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: Unknown
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
Dottore is in pursuit of developing enhanced humans who could overpower the gods. His scientific endeavors leave him isolated and ostracized by multiple communities.
Eula
- Height: 5’8″
- Birthday: Oct. 25
- Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
- Age: 20 to 22
Eula comes from a bad family legacy, so her efforts to be a heroine always fail. No matter what she does, everyone views her as a bad apple that didn’t fall far from the tree.
Fischl
- Height: 5’0″
- Birthday: May 27
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: 16
Fischl has dual personalities, thanks to having come from another world. She is very nosy but will never share anything about herself.
Ganyu
- Height: 5’3″
- Birthday: Dec. 2
- Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
- Age: 3,000
Ganyu is the secretary to Liyue Qixing but has no real prejudices. He is pretty much friends with everyone despite his position.
Gorou
- Height: 5’3″
- Birthday: May 18
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Age: 18 to 20
Gorou is a loyal fighter for Sangonomiya Kokomi but tries not to let war change his personality. He is a kind person and is an anonymous writer for That’s Life magazine.
Hu Tao
- Height: 5’1″
- Birthday: July 15
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Age: 19 to 20
Hu Tao seemingly wants to be very close to Zhongli, although her explosive nature will likely not let that happen. She works at a funeral parlor and carries souls to the other side.
Jean
- Height: 6’1″
- Birthday: March 14
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Age: 20 to 22
Jean is acting Grand Master for the Knights of Favonius. She does a lot of work for her order and that is arguably why it’s still standing.
Kaedehara Kazuha
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: Oct. 29
- Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
- Age: Unknown
Kazuha is not the kind of person who handles his problems but is quick to help others. His is the only birthday many people can be sure of, thanks to clues like him celebrating it in the Fall.
Kaeya
- Height: 6’1″
- Birthday: Nov. 30
- Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
- Age: 22
Kaeya may seem easy to talk to and kind, but he’s got a dark past. He keeps everyone at a distance because he doesn’t want to reveal what he may have done but his sadistic nature is sometimes apparent.
Kamisato Ayaka
- Height: 5’2″
- Birthday: Sept. 28
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Age: 19 to 22
Ayaka is the little sister of Ayato. She is a princess of Inazuma and handles all affairs for the Kamisato clan.
Kamisato Ayato
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: March 26
- Zodiac Sign: Aries
- Age: 24 to 26
Ayato is the older brother of Ayaka. He isn’t the prince but he is clever enough to keep his clan at the forefront and solve any issues that pop up.
Keqing
- Height: 5’1″
- Birthday: Nov. 20
- Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
- Age: 17 to 24
Keqing isn’t the kind of person to let others do the work or leave safety to chance. She will go out of her way to help others and protect anyone nearby.
Klee
- Height: 4’2″
- Birthday: July 27
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Age: 5 to 10
Klee is one of the youngest characters in Genshin Impact and one of the shortest. She likes watching things explode but is very friendly, as most children are.
Kokomi
- Height: 5’2″
- Birthday: Feb. 22
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Age: 19 to 23
Kokomi is a Divine Priestess. She is gentle but incredibly intelligent in the ways of strategic warfare. She’s well-loved by Watatsumi Island’s residents and goes out of her way to protect them.
Kujou Sara
- Height: 5’8″
- Birthday: July 14
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Age: 20 to 25
Sara is Raiden Shogun’s right-hand Tengu. She is loyal and will die for her devotion to the Shogun, which is befitting her position.
Kuki Shinobu
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: July 27
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Age: Unknown
Although she was born into a shrine maiden family, Shinobu chose to become a member of the Arataki Gang. She loves exploring, adventure, and stealing.
Lisa
- Height: 5’5″
- Birthday: June 9
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: 32
Lisa is a librarian famous for her beauty and flirtatious nature. She is one of the first to join the Traveler in their adventure.
Mona
- Height: 5’5″
- Birthday: August 31
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Age: 19
Mona is very honest and won’t try to sugarcoat anything. She is a fortune teller, and despite not wanting to, she needs to sell the fortunes for money.
Ningguang
- Height: 5’6″
- Birthday: Aug. 26
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Age: 25 to 26
Ningguang is so wealthy that she lives in the Jade Chamber, which floats above the land. She is constantly coming up with new businesses to increase her wealth.
Noelle
- Height: 5’2″
- Birthday: March 21
- Zodiac Sign: Aries
- Age: 15
Noelle is on the ball and tends to try and handle problems before they arise. Noelle is a maid but eventually wants to join the Knights of Favonius.
Paimon
- Height: 2′
- Birthday: June 1
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: Over 1,000
Paimon is the Traveler’s friend and is the first person to help them at the beginning of the game. There is a lot of mystery to Paimon, but she’s kind enough while with the Traveler.
Pulcinella
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: Unknown
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
Pulcinella is Fatui’s fifth and last Harbinger.
Qiqi
- Height: 4’7″
- Birthday: March 3
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Age: Over 100
Qiqi is one of those characters who look young but are old. She’s spent 100 years in Amber, so while she’s technically over 100, she’s physically and mentally still a young girl.
Raiden Shogun
- Height: 5’6″
- Birthday: June 26
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Age: Over 500
The Raiden Shogun is a mix of two different entities ruling over Inazuma. Raiden Shogun does her work but Ei, the true Electro Archon, will come out every so often to handle things.
Razor
- Height: 5’6″
- Birthday: Sept. 9
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Age: 16
Razor grew up in the wild, hunting and foraging to survive. He is self-reliant and incredibly dependable.
Rosaria
- Height: 5’9″
- Birthday: Jan. 24
- Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
- Age: 24
Rosaria is a sister in the Church of Favonius but does not act as pious as she should. She is one of the few characters who can see through Albedo and is very good at seeing the true nature of others.
Sayu
- Height: 4’6″
- Birthday: October 19
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Age: 16 to 18
Sayu is a mini-ninja that doesn’t really get much done, but only because she wants nothing in life. Her biggest wish would be to grow taller, but that ship may have sailed already.
Scaramouche
- Height: 5’4″
- Birthday: Unknown
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Age: 24 to 26
Scaramouche is an unpopular Harbinger, but that’s mostly his own fault. Other Harbingers say Scaramouche isn’t the best to hang around and has a habit of saying rude things.
Shenhe
- Height: 5’5″
- Birthday: March 10
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Age: 20’s
Shenhe likes to be alone, far off in the wild where no one can find her. She has many friends and allies but would rather just be with the Cloud Retainer she keeps around.
Shikanoin Heizou
- Height: Unknown
- Birthday: July 24
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Age: 18
Heinzou is arrogant because he only listens to himself, but that doesn’t stop him from learning much. He’s a genius, and it keeps him taking anyone’s advice but his own.
Sucrose
- Height: 5’2″
- Birthday: November 26
- Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
- Age: 18
Sucrose is the assistant of Albedo. She is normally deep into her research but doesn’t really talk about what it is.
Tartaglia (Childe)
- Height: 6’1″
- Birthday: July 20
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Age: 21
Tartaglia thinks he’s the bad guy, but he doesn’t act like one. He acts a lot like other Harbingers, which shows how lowly he thinks of his people’s actions.
Thoma
- Height: 6’0″
- Birthday: Jan. 9
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Age: 20’s
Thoa is Inazuma’s resident fixer and Kamisato Estate’s housekeeper. He is loyal and takes his work incredibly seriously.
Traveler (Geo or Anemo)
- Height: 5’1″ female or 5’4″ male
- Birthday: Decided by the player
- Zodiac Sign: Decided by the player
- Age: Over 3,000
The player character decides who the Traveler is but the main goal is to bring these two twins back together.
Venti
- Height: 5’5″
- Birthday: June 16
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: 2,600
Venti loves the freedom Mondstadt gives him and clearly won’t allow anyone to change the land he lives in. He is a bard that never tries to bring anyone down.
Xiangling
- Height: 5’1″
- Birthday: Nov. 2
- Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
- Age: 14
Xianglang loves cooking and has grown to become a great chef. Xianglang always wants to keep her customers happy and will go out of her way to make the best dishes, regardless of the ingredients.
Xiao
- Height: 5’3″
- Birthday: April 17
- Zodiac Sign: Aries
- Age: Over 2,000
Xiao keeps others at a distance to protect them. Having lived for 2,000 years, he knows how heartbreaking it is to lose those he cares for, but he will go out of his way to protect others.
Xingqiu
- Height: 5’4″
- Birthday: Oct. 9
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Age: 17
Xingqui is an influential member of the Commerce Guild, but he wants to be a great hero in the stories. He always tries to be noble and brave just so he can one day be a true hero.
Xinyan
- Height: 5’2″
- Birthday: Oct. 16
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Age: 16 or 17
Xinyan isn’t the kind of person to follow the path set for her, she’s a renegade. She’s loves to express her ideas through her music but is just as good at beating the music into you with that same instrument.
Yae Miko
- Height: 5’5″
- Birthday: June 27
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Age: Over 500
Age has made Miko very cunning, and she uses this skill to influence and coerce others into doing her work. She is ambitious and very wise, but she remains loyal to Ei.
Yanfei
- Height: 5’2″
- Birthday: July 28
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Age: Unknown
Yanfei is always trying to create great situations out of any legal situation. Although she can be called overzealous, it helps that she will do whatever it takes to see justice done.
Yelan
- Height: Unknown but she’s tall
- Birthday: April 20
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Age: 20’s
Yelan loves adrenaline and risky situations. She will take any mission or task as long as it’s dangerous.
Yoimiya
- Height: 5’3″
- Birthday: June 21
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: 20’s
Yoimiya is childish but can also be very mature. She has an active imagination and loves to play with children. She is just as often seen rushing into battle with a serious expression, however.
Yun Jin
- Height: 16 to 20’s
- Birthday: May 21
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Age: 16 or 17
Jin is a famous opera star who is known for keeping her industry thriving. She’s not above listening to Rock N’ Roll, however.
Zhongli
- Height: 6’1″
- Birthday: Dec. 31
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Age: Over 6,000
The most well-known male character in the game, Zhongli is also the oldest. His serious and reserved attitude must come from his experience, as no one is quite like him.