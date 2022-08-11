All Genshin Impact character heights, ages, zodiac, and more

There is a lot you can learn from the characters.

There is no bigger issue of contention in the Genshin Impact community than the characters’ ages. There will never be an agreement as long as developer HoYoverse does not confirm any ages. There will never be a list that everyone in the Genshin Impact fanbase agrees on, but we can help a majority of players understand a lot more about the characters based on their lore.

The ages listed below are based on the most popular guesstimates of the community. You may come up with new ages if you measure the time differently, ignore some mentions, or give more credibility to others.

Albedo

Height : 5’4″

: 5’4″ Birthday : Sept. 13

: Sept. 13 Zodiac Sign : Virgo

: Virgo Age: 19

Albedo is a perfectionist and tries to excel at any task. He likes to mix potions and paint. He is also the chief alchemist for the Knights of Favonius.

Aloy

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : April 4

: April 4 Zodiac Sign : Aries

: Aries Age: 18

Aloy is a great archer and comes from a harsh environment. She came from the game series Horizon Zero Dawn.

Amber

Height : 5’4″

: 5’4″ Birthday : Aug. 10

: Aug. 10 Zodiac Sign : Leo

: Leo Age: 20

Amber is a very active character that is always up for work. She is also compassionate and always ready to lend a hand. She’s the only surviving Outrider of the Knights of Favonius.

Arataki Itto

Height : 6’4″

: 6’4″ Birthday : June 1

: June 1 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: Unknown

Arataki is always ready for a fight but is also childlike. He likes playing with kids and looking for bugs. He is described as being mean and overbearing.

Baizhu

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : June 1

: June 1 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: Unknown

Baizhu is only active in the game for a short period and is mostly there to report an unsuccessful mission. Baizhuis the owner of Bubu Pharmacy

Barbara

Height : 5’2″

: 5’2″ Birthday : July 5

: July 5 Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Age: 16

Barbara is very protective of others. She is a well-known idol and is the Deaconess of the Favonius Church. She is descended from the illustrious Gunnhildr Clan.

Beidou

Height : 5’6″

: 5’6″ Birthday : Feb. 14

: Feb. 14 Zodiac Sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Age: 27

Beidou is a caption of the Crux and a well-respected leader. He’s a Liyue legend known to cut sea beasts in half and calm seas.

Bennett

Height : 5’4″

: 5’4″ Birthday : Feb. 28

: Feb. 28 Zodiac Sign : Pisces

: Pisces Age: 16

Bennet is always optimistic regardless of the situation. He believes he’s bad luck, but in reality, he just lives in a harsh environment.

Chongyun

Height : 5’4″

: 5’4″ Birthday : Sept. 7

: Sept. 7 Zodiac Sign : Virgo

: Virgo Age: 17

Chongyun is an exorcist who is dedicated to his duties. He is all for taking the harder path and will never complain when made to be diligent.

Collei

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : Unknown

: Unknown Zodiac Sign : Unknown

: Unknown Age: Unknown

Collei was a sickly child whose parents tried to heal. They were later tricked into handing her over so she could be cured. Collei was then used in multiple experiments under the watchful eye of Harbinger Dottore.

Cyno

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : Unknown

: Unknown Zodiac Sign : Unknown

: Unknown Age: 18 to 20

Cyno is an academic from Sumeru Academia. There’s not much revealed about him, but it feels like he will be featured in a later mission.

Dainsleif

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : Unknown

: Unknown Zodiac Sign : Unknown

: Unknown Age: Unknown

Dainsleif suffers from memory loss, except when it’s convenient. He remembers the downfall of Khaenri’ah and many other things, but can’t remember things about himself.

Diluc

Height : 6’1″

: 6’1″ Birthday : April 30

: April 30 Zodiac Sign : Taurus

: Taurus Age: 22

Diluc is incredibly wealthy thanks to his wineries. He is stubborn but also brave, and acts like a true hero.

Diona

Height : 4’5″

: 4’5″ Birthday : Jan. 18

: Jan. 18 Zodiac Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Age: 12

Diona makes some of the best drinks in the empire but hates wine. She takes a lot of time to mix drinks and tries to do her best on her own but her magic is her real secret ingredient.

Dottore

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : Unknown

: Unknown Zodiac Sign : Unknown

: Unknown Age: Unknown

Dottore is in pursuit of developing enhanced humans who could overpower the gods. His scientific endeavors leave him isolated and ostracized by multiple communities.

Eula

Height : 5’8″

: 5’8″ Birthday : Oct. 25

: Oct. 25 Zodiac Sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Age: 20 to 22

Eula comes from a bad family legacy, so her efforts to be a heroine always fail. No matter what she does, everyone views her as a bad apple that didn’t fall far from the tree.

Fischl

Height : 5’0″

: 5’0″ Birthday : May 27

: May 27 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: 16

Fischl has dual personalities, thanks to having come from another world. She is very nosy but will never share anything about herself.

Ganyu

Height : 5’3″

: 5’3″ Birthday : Dec. 2

: Dec. 2 Zodiac Sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Age: 3,000

Ganyu is the secretary to Liyue Qixing but has no real prejudices. He is pretty much friends with everyone despite his position.

Gorou

Height : 5’3″

: 5’3″ Birthday : May 18

: May 18 Zodiac Sign : Taurus

: Taurus Age: 18 to 20

Gorou is a loyal fighter for Sangonomiya Kokomi but tries not to let war change his personality. He is a kind person and is an anonymous writer for That’s Life magazine.

Hu Tao

Height : 5’1″

: 5’1″ Birthday : July 15

: July 15 Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Age: 19 to 20

Hu Tao seemingly wants to be very close to Zhongli, although her explosive nature will likely not let that happen. She works at a funeral parlor and carries souls to the other side.

Jean

Height : 6’1″

: 6’1″ Birthday : March 14

: March 14 Zodiac Sign : Pisces

: Pisces Age: 20 to 22

Jean is acting Grand Master for the Knights of Favonius. She does a lot of work for her order and that is arguably why it’s still standing.

Kaedehara Kazuha

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : Oct. 29

: Oct. 29 Zodiac Sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Age: Unknown

Kazuha is not the kind of person who handles his problems but is quick to help others. His is the only birthday many people can be sure of, thanks to clues like him celebrating it in the Fall.

Kaeya

Height : 6’1″

: 6’1″ Birthday : Nov. 30

: Nov. 30 Zodiac Sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Age: 22

Kaeya may seem easy to talk to and kind, but he’s got a dark past. He keeps everyone at a distance because he doesn’t want to reveal what he may have done but his sadistic nature is sometimes apparent.

Kamisato Ayaka

Height : 5’2″

: 5’2″ Birthday : Sept. 28

: Sept. 28 Zodiac Sign : Libra

: Libra Age: 19 to 22

Ayaka is the little sister of Ayato. She is a princess of Inazuma and handles all affairs for the Kamisato clan.

Kamisato Ayato

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : March 26

: March 26 Zodiac Sign : Aries

: Aries Age: 24 to 26

Ayato is the older brother of Ayaka. He isn’t the prince but he is clever enough to keep his clan at the forefront and solve any issues that pop up.

Keqing

Height : 5’1″

: 5’1″ Birthday : Nov. 20

: Nov. 20 Zodiac Sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Age: 17 to 24

Keqing isn’t the kind of person to let others do the work or leave safety to chance. She will go out of her way to help others and protect anyone nearby.

Klee

Height : 4’2″

: 4’2″ Birthday : July 27

: July 27 Zodiac Sign : Leo

: Leo Age: 5 to 10

Klee is one of the youngest characters in Genshin Impact and one of the shortest. She likes watching things explode but is very friendly, as most children are.

Kokomi

Height : 5’2″

: 5’2″ Birthday : Feb. 22

: Feb. 22 Zodiac Sign : Pisces

: Pisces Age: 19 to 23

Kokomi is a Divine Priestess. She is gentle but incredibly intelligent in the ways of strategic warfare. She’s well-loved by Watatsumi Island’s residents and goes out of her way to protect them.

Kujou Sara

Height : 5’8″

: 5’8″ Birthday : July 14

: July 14 Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Age: 20 to 25

Sara is Raiden Shogun’s right-hand Tengu. She is loyal and will die for her devotion to the Shogun, which is befitting her position.

Kuki Shinobu

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : July 27

: July 27 Zodiac Sign : Leo

: Leo Age: Unknown

Although she was born into a shrine maiden family, Shinobu chose to become a member of the Arataki Gang. She loves exploring, adventure, and stealing.

Lisa

Height : 5’5″

: 5’5″ Birthday : June 9

: June 9 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: 32

Lisa is a librarian famous for her beauty and flirtatious nature. She is one of the first to join the Traveler in their adventure.

Mona

Height : 5’5″

: 5’5″ Birthday : August 31

: August 31 Zodiac Sign : Virgo

: Virgo Age: 19

Mona is very honest and won’t try to sugarcoat anything. She is a fortune teller, and despite not wanting to, she needs to sell the fortunes for money.

Ningguang

Height : 5’6″

: 5’6″ Birthday : Aug. 26

: Aug. 26 Zodiac Sign : Virgo

: Virgo Age: 25 to 26

Ningguang is so wealthy that she lives in the Jade Chamber, which floats above the land. She is constantly coming up with new businesses to increase her wealth.

Noelle

Height : 5’2″

: 5’2″ Birthday : March 21

: March 21 Zodiac Sign : Aries

: Aries Age: 15

Noelle is on the ball and tends to try and handle problems before they arise. Noelle is a maid but eventually wants to join the Knights of Favonius.

Paimon

Height : 2′

: 2′ Birthday : June 1

: June 1 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: Over 1,000

Paimon is the Traveler’s friend and is the first person to help them at the beginning of the game. There is a lot of mystery to Paimon, but she’s kind enough while with the Traveler.

Pulcinella

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : Unknown

: Unknown Zodiac Sign : Unknown

: Unknown Age: Unknown

Pulcinella is Fatui’s fifth and last Harbinger.

Qiqi

Height : 4’7″

: 4’7″ Birthday : March 3

: March 3 Zodiac Sign : Pisces

: Pisces Age: Over 100

Qiqi is one of those characters who look young but are old. She’s spent 100 years in Amber, so while she’s technically over 100, she’s physically and mentally still a young girl.

Raiden Shogun

Height : 5’6″

: 5’6″ Birthday : June 26

: June 26 Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Age: Over 500

The Raiden Shogun is a mix of two different entities ruling over Inazuma. Raiden Shogun does her work but Ei, the true Electro Archon, will come out every so often to handle things.

Razor

Height : 5’6″

: 5’6″ Birthday : Sept. 9

: Sept. 9 Zodiac Sign : Virgo

: Virgo Age: 16

Razor grew up in the wild, hunting and foraging to survive. He is self-reliant and incredibly dependable.

Rosaria

Height : 5’9″

: 5’9″ Birthday : Jan. 24

: Jan. 24 Zodiac Sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Age: 24

Rosaria is a sister in the Church of Favonius but does not act as pious as she should. She is one of the few characters who can see through Albedo and is very good at seeing the true nature of others.

Sayu

Height : 4’6″

: 4’6″ Birthday : October 19

: October 19 Zodiac Sign : Libra

: Libra Age: 16 to 18

Sayu is a mini-ninja that doesn’t really get much done, but only because she wants nothing in life. Her biggest wish would be to grow taller, but that ship may have sailed already.

Scaramouche

Height : 5’4″

: 5’4″ Birthday : Unknown

: Unknown Zodiac Sign : Unknown

: Unknown Age: 24 to 26

Scaramouche is an unpopular Harbinger, but that’s mostly his own fault. Other Harbingers say Scaramouche isn’t the best to hang around and has a habit of saying rude things.

Shenhe

Height : 5’5″

: 5’5″ Birthday : March 10

: March 10 Zodiac Sign : Pisces

: Pisces Age: 20’s

Shenhe likes to be alone, far off in the wild where no one can find her. She has many friends and allies but would rather just be with the Cloud Retainer she keeps around.

Shikanoin Heizou

Height : Unknown

: Unknown Birthday : July 24

: July 24 Zodiac Sign : Leo

: Leo Age: 18

Heinzou is arrogant because he only listens to himself, but that doesn’t stop him from learning much. He’s a genius, and it keeps him taking anyone’s advice but his own.

Sucrose

Height : 5’2″

: 5’2″ Birthday : November 26

: November 26 Zodiac Sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Age: 18

Sucrose is the assistant of Albedo. She is normally deep into her research but doesn’t really talk about what it is.

Tartaglia (Childe)

Height : 6’1″

: 6’1″ Birthday : July 20

: July 20 Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Age: 21

Tartaglia thinks he’s the bad guy, but he doesn’t act like one. He acts a lot like other Harbingers, which shows how lowly he thinks of his people’s actions.

Thoma

Height : 6’0″

: 6’0″ Birthday : Jan. 9

: Jan. 9 Zodiac Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Age: 20’s

Thoa is Inazuma’s resident fixer and Kamisato Estate’s housekeeper. He is loyal and takes his work incredibly seriously.

Traveler (Geo or Anemo)

Height : 5’1″ female or 5’4″ male

: 5’1″ female or 5’4″ male Birthday : Decided by the player

: Decided by the player Zodiac Sign : Decided by the player

: Decided by the player Age: Over 3,000

The player character decides who the Traveler is but the main goal is to bring these two twins back together.

Venti

Height : 5’5″

: 5’5″ Birthday : June 16

: June 16 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: 2,600

Venti loves the freedom Mondstadt gives him and clearly won’t allow anyone to change the land he lives in. He is a bard that never tries to bring anyone down.

Xiangling

Height : 5’1″

: 5’1″ Birthday : Nov. 2

: Nov. 2 Zodiac Sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Age: 14

Xianglang loves cooking and has grown to become a great chef. Xianglang always wants to keep her customers happy and will go out of her way to make the best dishes, regardless of the ingredients.

Xiao

Height : 5’3″

: 5’3″ Birthday : April 17

: April 17 Zodiac Sign : Aries

: Aries Age: Over 2,000

Xiao keeps others at a distance to protect them. Having lived for 2,000 years, he knows how heartbreaking it is to lose those he cares for, but he will go out of his way to protect others.

Xingqiu

Height : 5’4″

: 5’4″ Birthday : Oct. 9

: Oct. 9 Zodiac Sign : Libra

: Libra Age: 17

Xingqui is an influential member of the Commerce Guild, but he wants to be a great hero in the stories. He always tries to be noble and brave just so he can one day be a true hero.

Xinyan

Height : 5’2″

: 5’2″ Birthday : Oct. 16

: Oct. 16 Zodiac Sign : Libra

: Libra Age: 16 or 17

Xinyan isn’t the kind of person to follow the path set for her, she’s a renegade. She’s loves to express her ideas through her music but is just as good at beating the music into you with that same instrument.

Yae Miko

Height : 5’5″

: 5’5″ Birthday : June 27

: June 27 Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Age: Over 500

Age has made Miko very cunning, and she uses this skill to influence and coerce others into doing her work. She is ambitious and very wise, but she remains loyal to Ei.

Yanfei

Height : 5’2″

: 5’2″ Birthday : July 28

: July 28 Zodiac Sign : Leo

: Leo Age: Unknown

Yanfei is always trying to create great situations out of any legal situation. Although she can be called overzealous, it helps that she will do whatever it takes to see justice done.

Yelan

Height : Unknown but she’s tall

: Unknown but she’s tall Birthday : April 20

: April 20 Zodiac Sign : Taurus

: Taurus Age: 20’s

Yelan loves adrenaline and risky situations. She will take any mission or task as long as it’s dangerous.

Yoimiya

Height : 5’3″

: 5’3″ Birthday : June 21

: June 21 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: 20’s

Yoimiya is childish but can also be very mature. She has an active imagination and loves to play with children. She is just as often seen rushing into battle with a serious expression, however.

Yun Jin

Height : 16 to 20’s

: 16 to 20’s Birthday : May 21

: May 21 Zodiac Sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age: 16 or 17

Jin is a famous opera star who is known for keeping her industry thriving. She’s not above listening to Rock N’ Roll, however.

Zhongli

Height : 6’1″

: 6’1″ Birthday : Dec. 31

: Dec. 31 Zodiac Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Age: Over 6,000

The most well-known male character in the game, Zhongli is also the oldest. His serious and reserved attitude must come from his experience, as no one is quite like him.