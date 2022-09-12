The long-awaited Sumeru region has finally been released in Genshin Impact, included as part of the 3.0 update. So far, we only knew about the Sumeru region via the lore of the game, but this update expands more on the area as a whole. It also adds more depth to the elusive Dendro element, something to which no character so far has had access.

With a lot of Dendro-related quests and themes in this update, it’s only natural that we get to meet the Archon of the Dendro element.

Getting to meet with the Archon is no easy feat. She has been eluding the public eye for a long time and not many in the land of Sumeru even know what she looks like. Described as having a child-like appearance and demeanor, players will have to finish a series of quests to get to her.

One of the more challenging points in the questline is during Archon Quest Chapter three: Act two – The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring, where you are stuck in an eternal loop during a Sabzeruz Festival. The only way to get out of the loop is to answer questions by gathering clues and coming to a conclusion after contemplating and associating everything together.

All contemplation and association answers in the Sumeru Archon quest

This section involves a series of nine contemplations that you will have to get through to escape the loop. We will be listing them from the first to the ninth contemplation.

Contemplation one:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “The Sabzeruz Festival Samsara” option.

Associate it with the “Deja Vu” option.

Choose the “Time Loop” option.

Interpret the option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation two:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “Dehya’s Claymore” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation three:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “Abnormal Mental Fatigue” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation four:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “Bodily Memories” option.

Associate it with the “The Akasha’s Sound” option.

Choose the “Memories are Deleted Everyday” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation five:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “The Space Where We Were Yesterday” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation six:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “People From Sumeru Do Not Dream” option.

Associate it with the “Dreams With No Human Presence” option.

Choose the “The Truth Behind Dreams” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation seven:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “The Akasha is a Manifestation of the God of Wisdom’s Power” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation eight:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “The Appearance and Disappearance of Spaces” option.

Associate it with the “The Sabzeruz Festival Samsara” option.

Choose the “Mass Production of Dreams” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Contemplation nine:

Interpret the clues found.

Choose the “The Moon” option.

Submit the conclusion.

Following the steps in this exact order will allow you to come to a final conclusion and escape the loop, allowing you to continue through the rest of the Archon quest.