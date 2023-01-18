Working Star Stable codes (January 2023)

Star Stable is an online game that allows you to live out your fantasy of owning and riding horses. Your character gets to solve mysteries, finish races, and complete quests with your horse companion, who you can customize until your heart is content. There are several over-arching goals in Star Stable, giving players hours of playtime.

In addition to leveling up your character and earning rewards and other items through sheer gameplay, Star Stable also offers promo codes that basically give you those cosmetics for free. Most of the codes will give you cosmetics that allow you to customize your character and your horse, but others will give you Star Coins. Star Coins are, however, primarily reserved for those who are Star Rider subscribers.

If you want to earn free rewards in Star Stable, check out the list of active promo codes below.

Star Stable codes

These codes have been confirmed to work as of mid-January 2023.

BLACKFRIDAY2022 – Riding Gear

– Riding Gear ALLIN2022 – H&M Riding Gear

– H&M Riding Gear HWEVERYONE – Haunted Saddle

– Haunted Saddle HWSTARRIDER – Halloween Items (Star Riders only)

– Halloween Items (Star Riders only) HWFREEPLAYERS – three days of Star Rider membership

– three days of Star Rider membership FREEPLAYER11 – 11 days of Star Rider membership

– 11 days of Star Rider membership FEELINGSPLENDID – Dressage Clothing Set

– Dressage Clothing Set STARRIDER2022 – Seven days of Star Rider Membership

– Seven days of Star Rider Membership STARSTABLEHONEY – Four days Star Rider Membership

– Four days Star Rider Membership HAPPYHORSE – Party Hat cosmetic, Apples, and Horseshoes

– Party Hat cosmetic, Apples, and Horseshoes RIDEWITHUS – “Ride With Us” in-game cosmetic

– “Ride With Us” in-game cosmetic FEELINSPLENDID – Dressage Clothing Set.

– Dressage Clothing Set. STARRIDER2022 – Seven days of Star Rider (Only new players)

– Seven days of Star Rider (Only new players) SILVERJACKET – Silver Jacket cosmetic

– Silver Jacket cosmetic BRONZEJACKET – Bronze Jacket cosmetic

– Bronze Jacket cosmetic STARSTABLEHONEY – Four days Star Rider (Only new players)

– Four days Star Rider (Only new players) 7DAYSBIRTHDAYFUN – Seven days Star Rider (Only new players)

(Only new players) THUMBSUP – T-Shirt

– T-Shirt READTHEBOOK – Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet

– Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet HORSESNACK – One Apple and one Carrot Treat (Only new players)

To redeem any of these codes, launch and log in to Star Stable. Then, click on the “Account” button and click the “Redeem a code” box. Enter any one of the active codes and then press “Redeem.” You will then receive the specific reward associated with that code.