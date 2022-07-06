Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘FLU’

Wordle is a versatile game that still surprises players with the possible ways to have fun with it. Many play without worrying about statistics and scores looking for a way to have fun and pass the time.

Despite being a very easy game to learn with simple rules, it also has complex ways to be played, using different strategies and with different difficulties depending on the secret word chosen for that day and the site settings.

Depending on the secret word of the day, starting with certain words can narrow your next choices down to under 1000 words. More than that can indicate a bad initial choice, or just bad luck, when the answer has many repeated letters, for example.

Thinking of it this way, words like ‘SLATE’, or ‘CARES’ can cover a good range of options and generally reduce the pool of possible answers well.

Other strategies try to use as many different letters of the alphabet as possible until there are two or one attempt left. This turns the game into something of an anagram, at least most of the time. It’s not a fun method for all gamers, so the most important thing is to find the best way to have fun with Wordle.

If you used your first guesses and could only find the presence of the letters ‘FLU’ in the correct answer, here are some five-letter words with ‘FLU’ in them, sorted alphabetically so that you have less work to filter your choices by the letters that already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘FLU’ to try on Wordle

flubs

flued

flues

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.