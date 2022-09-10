Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’ in the middle

Wordle is a game that can be played by the whole family. Its rules are simple and it helps to increase players’ vocabulary.
The function to share results on social networks is also a very fun addition to the formula. It makes it natural for players to want to share their experiences.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letter “F” in the center, here are some five-letter words with “F” in the middle, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘F’ in the middle to try on Wordle
- affix
- alfas
- awful
- baffs
- baffy
- bafts
- befit
- befog
- biffo
- biffs
- biffy
- bifid
- boffo
- boffs
- buffa
- buffe
- buffi
- buffo
- buffs
- buffy
- bufos
- cafes
- caffs
- coffs
- cuffo
- cuffs
- daffs
- daffy
- defat
- defer
- deffo
- defis
- defog
- diffs
- doffs
- duffs
- dufus
- effed
- elfed
- elfin
- enfix
- faffs
- fifed
- fifer
- fifes
- fifth
- fifty
- fuffs
- fuffy
- gaffe
- gaffs
- gifts
- gofer
- goffs
- guffs
- haffs
- hafiz
- hafts
- hefte
- hefts
- hefty
- huffs
- huffy
- infer
- infix
- infos
- infra
- jafas
- jefes
- jeffs
- jiffs
- jiffy
- kafir
- kefir
- koffs
- kofta
- kufis
- lefte
- lefts
- lefty
- lifer
- lifes
- lifts
- lofts
- lofty
- luffa
- luffs
- mafia
- mafic
- meffs
- miffs
- miffy
- mifty
- mofos
- muffs
- mufti
- naffs
- nifes
- niffs
- niffy
- nifty
- nuffs
- offal
- offed
- offer
- orfes
- puffs
- puffy
- raffs
- rafts
- refed
- refel
- refer
- reffo
- refit
- refix
- refly
- refry
- rifer
- riffs
- rifle
- rifte
- rifts
- rifty
- ruffe
- ruffs
- safed
- safer
- safes
- sefer
- sifts
- sofar
- sofas
- softa
- softs
- softy
- taffy
- tafia
- teffs
- tiffs
- tifts
- toffs
- toffy
- tofts
- tofus
- tufas
- tuffe
- tuffs
- tufts
- tufty
- unfed
- unfit
- unfix
- vifda
- wafer
- waffs
- wafts
- wefte
- wefts
- wifed
- wifes
- wifey
- wifie
- wifty
- woful
- yaffs
- yufts
- ziffs
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.