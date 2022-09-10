Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’ in the middle

Wordle is a game that can be played by the whole family. Its rules are simple and it helps to increase players’ vocabulary.

The function to share results on social networks is also a very fun addition to the formula. It makes it natural for players to want to share their experiences.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letter “F” in the center, here are some five-letter words with “F” in the middle, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘F’ in the middle to try on Wordle

affix

alfas

awful

baffs

baffy

bafts

befit

befog

biffo

biffs

biffy

bifid

boffo

boffs

buffa

buffe

buffi

buffo

buffs

buffy

bufos

cafes

caffs

coffs

cuffo

cuffs

daffs

daffy

defat

defer

deffo

defis

defog

diffs

doffs

duffs

dufus

effed

elfed

elfin

enfix

faffs

fifed

fifer

fifes

fifth

fifty

fuffs

fuffy

gaffe

gaffs

gifts

gofer

goffs

guffs

haffs

hafiz

hafts

hefte

hefts

hefty

huffs

huffy

infer

infix

infos

infra

jafas

jefes

jeffs

jiffs

jiffy

kafir

kefir

koffs

kofta

kufis

lefte

lefts

lefty

lifer

lifes

lifts

lofts

lofty

luffa

luffs

mafia

mafic

meffs

miffs

miffy

mifty

mofos

muffs

mufti

naffs

nifes

niffs

niffy

nifty

nuffs

offal

offed

offer

orfes

puffs

puffy

raffs

rafts

refed

refel

refer

reffo

refit

refix

refly

refry

rifer

riffs

rifle

rifte

rifts

rifty

ruffe

ruffs

safed

safer

safes

sefer

sifts

sofar

sofas

softa

softs

softy

taffy

tafia

teffs

tiffs

tifts

toffs

toffy

tofts

tofus

tufas

tuffe

tuffs

tufts

tufty

unfed

unfit

unfix

vifda

wafer

waffs

wafts

wefte

wefts

wifed

wifes

wifey

wifie

wifty

woful

yaffs

yufts

ziffs

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.