Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory gets dedicated servers almost 20 years after launch

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, which was originally released in April 2002, has received dedicated server support. Players will now be able to play the vanilla Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory experience online, across all three maps, with no mods and with relatively low ping.

The multiplayer first-person shooter Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory was first intended to release as an expansion pack to Return to Castle Wolfenstein, though it was later launched as its own game. The title faced several issues upon launch, including an issue in the single-player campaign that saw a delayed release.

The addition to the Wolfenstein franchise saw its first update in over 20 years when the game was released on video game distribution platform Steam. Only one week later, the official Wolfenstein Twitter account confirmed that the legacy has unexpectedly received dedicated servers to support the original, unmodified version of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.

Effective immediately, developers id Software have launched dedicated servers for four major regions: U.S., EU, AU, and U.K. The official servers will be named “id Software Official Vanilla Server – (Region)” and will host uniform rule sets, including:

Game Type: Campaign

Max Players: 16 (Eight-vs-eight)

Friendly Fire: Yes

Punkbuster: No

Anti-Lag: Yes

Max Lives: Off

Weapon Restriction: Off

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory will continue to permit modded servers along with its new, dedicated vanilla servers. The developers, however, said the new vanilla servers will allow veteran players to relive launch day and provide an avenue for newcomers to the title.

In a time when many developers would rather elect to discontinue dedicated servers for older titles, id Software shocked its community by providing a lifeline to the still thriving Wolfenstein community.