Will Deltarune Chapter 2 be free?

Deltarune Chapter 2 is set to be released on Sept. 17.

It’s been three years since the release of Deltarune Chapter 1 and fans have been waiting since that time for the next iteration of the story, only to find out that the next part is being released this week. There’s no official word on whether it will be free, but considering the Deltarune Chapter 1 description says “By the way, this first chapter is FREE, so please feel free to check it out,” indicates that Chapter 2 could cost some amount of money.

Those who played Deltarune Chapter 1 and would like to continue their save file for Deltarune Chapter 2 should make sure that they go to sleep in their bed at the end of the game because completion data is generated when players see the end credits. Alternatively, players can play Chapter 2 without having save data from Chapter 1.

Fans of the game will be happy to know that Chapter 2 isn’t the end of the Deltarune story. There are more chapters planned past Chapter 2, but how long those players will have to wait might not make everyone happy. There may be another three-year gap between the game’s chapters and the developers haven’t indicated how many chapters there will be.

Deltarune Chapter 1 was first released in 2018 with no warning. Developer Toby Fox has been releasing regular updates for the game, but players didn’t know that the game would be launching so soon until the trailer officially dropped for it at the conclusion of the Undertale sixth-anniversary livestream.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the next chapter of the popular series at 7pm CT on Sept. 17.