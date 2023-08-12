Who could be the NHL 24 cover athlete? Frontrunners, longshots, and wild cards

The NHL 24 cover athlete is one of the most anticipated announcements in the hockey world each year. It’s a chance for EA Sports to showcase the league’s brightest stars and generate excitement for the upcoming season.

With this major EA Esports title reveal set to take place very soon on Aug. 16 at 10am CT, there is a looming question on every hockey player’s mind: Who could be on the cover of NHL 24? Here are a few frontrunners, longshots, and wild cards we’re considering that could get the call up to the cover of NHL 24.

NHL 24 cover frontrunners

Connor McDavid — Edmonton Oilers

Photo by Brian Murphy via All-Pro Reels

Connor McDavid is a clear frontrunner for the cover of NHL 24. He is without argument the best player in the world right now, and he’s coming off another incredible season leading the NHL with staggering numbers in goals (64), and points (153).

Yes, McDavid has already been on the cover of NHL 18, but there are plenty of others who have made the cover twice or more. The same thing has happened to players like Jonathan Toews on NHL 11 and NHL 16 primarily due to winning cups in both years while leading the team as captain. Alex Ovechkin in NHL 07 and NHL 21 and Auston Matthews in NHL 20 and NHL 22 also come to mind.

Both Ovechkin and Mathews are fan favorites in their right, so as McDavid is getting better and more popular, it may only be a matter of time before he gets another shot.

Nathan MacKinnon — Colorado Avalanche

Photo via Getty Images

Placing top five in total points this year (111), MacKinnon is a former Hart Trophy winner who is coming off a recent season in which he led the Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup championship in 21 years.

Regardless of being passed on for last year’s NHL 22 cover even with the Stanley Cup win, the hockey world knows he is a dynamic player who is fun to watch, and he would be a great choice to represent the league’s next generation of stars.

Leon Draisaitl — Edmonton Oilers

Photo by Devin Manky via Getty Images

Drasisaitl may give his teammate McDavid some competition as the possibility to be on the cover of NHL 24. Considered one of the best forward players in the NHL, he has been playing at an elite level for several years now.

He is also a very marketable player, and he would appeal to a large audience of NHL fans who say without Draisaitl, McDavid would not be as good as he is today stats-wise. In 2022-23, Draisaitl was second in total points (153) and fourth in goals (52). He also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He is a two-time Art Ross Trophy winner, and he has been named to the NHL First All-Star Team three times.

Draisaitl is a dynamic player who can make plays and score goals. He is also a great leader, and he is a key part of the Edmonton Oilers’ offense. He would be a great choice to represent the NHL on the cover of NHL 24.

David Pastrnak — Boston Bruins

Photo via Sportingnews

Pastrnak’s last season makes him one of the most exciting young players in the NHL. Coming off a season-high 61 goals, Pastrnak and McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers give the NHL multiple 60+ goal-scorers in a season for the first time since 1995-96.

Just because Boston’s attempts to win the Standley Cup were short-lived after losing in the first round to the Florida Panthers, no one can deny the chance for Pastrnak with him placing in the top three for total points (113) and goals (61). He is definitely a very marketable player, and he would appeal to a large audience of NHL fans.

Matthew Tkachuk — Florida Panthers

Photo by Joel Auerbach via Getty Images

One of the biggest trades of the year from Calgary to Florida, Tkachuk continued to be a top performer by making the Stanley Cup Finals. His passion and unwavering grit during the playoffs leave him as a fan favorite and viral superhero.

Breaking his foot in Florida’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins, Tkachuk then subsequently sustained two separate shoulder dislocations as well as a torn oblique. After all of this, he only missed one game. Later, after suffering a broken sternum in the opening period of game three of the Stanley Cup Final, he returned and scored the game-tying goal. It is very possible for him to grace the cover after becoming everyone’s superhero during the playoffs.

Jack Hughes — New Jersey Devils

Photo by Bruce Bennett via Getty Images

Hughes may be last on the list, but he is certainly not the least likely to be on the cover this year. He is a young breakout star who had a great season at just 22 years old.

He beat the single-season scoring record for his team with 43 goals and finished with 99 points. The Devils have the youngest team in the NHL, and he is their leading player. This makes him a great candidate for the cover, as EA Sports has been featuring younger players on the cover in recent years.

NHL 24 cover longshots

Erik Karlsson (San Jose Sharks): As a defenseman, he led the league in points (101), making him the number one candidate for defenseman stats-wise alongside our next longshot.

Yes, the Sharks missed the playoffs; however, a situation similar to this has happened in the past with Trevor Zegras (NHL 23) and Martin Brodeur (NHL 14) both making the cover. It’s hard to overlook the horrendous “rebuild” season the Sharks but Karlsson has at least a chance at the cover.

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche): The Conn Smythe Trophy winner of the 2022 Stanley Cup may well be a long shot. Being the fastest NHL defenceman to earn 200 points, his hybrid offensive style makes him the future for how the defensemen position could be played in an ever-growing sport like the NHL.

He was suspended last season during the playoffs which will undoubtedly affect his chances, but we reckon he still has a shot at making it ahead of this year’s edition of the game.

Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins): Ullmark was the undisputed top goaltender of the year, placing first in goals against avg (1.89), first in save percentage (.938), and first in wins (40). He helped lead Boston to break the NHL single-season wins (65) and points (135) record.

This season’s accolades are grand however EA Sports typically doesn’t have goaltenders on the cover over recent years, the last being in NHL 14 (Martin Brodeur) and NHL 97 (John Vanbiesbrouck).

Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights): The young star could be a top longshot contender for the cover of NHL 24. Previously on one of the least exciting and performing teams in the NHL (Buffalo Sabers), he has now turned it all around after being traded to the Knights. Coming off a season in which he led the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup finals, we think he’s got a chance at the cover.

Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights): Another Golden Knight, Marchessault, is up for debate despite a mediocre regular season in which he placed 101st in total points. He made a flash in the playoffs placing top three in major categories: second in points (25), first in goals (13), and first in plus-minus (17).

Taking home the Conn Smythe trophy is a big accomplishment, but the likelihood that the playoff success will grant him the cover is unlikely.

You're invited 🍿 #NHL24



Watch the full NHL 24 Reveal premiering August 16 at 11am EDT 📺 pic.twitter.com/y3lkfkSD9k — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 8, 2023

NHL 24 cover wildcards

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins): Would you believe me if I told you that Sidney Crosby has never been on the cover of an NHL game? Well, it’s true: Crosby is a generational talent who has won three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals.

He is also one of the most popular players in the NHL. However, he has never been on the cover of an NHL game. This could be the year that changes, as Crosby is still playing at a high level and he would be a popular choice for fans.

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs): Matthews is another generational talent who has won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player and the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goal scorer.

He is also very popular with fans and has already been on the cover of NHL 20 and NHL 22, but he could become the first three-time cover athlete if he is chosen for NHL 24.

Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks): Bedard is the most hyped prospect since Connor McDavid. He was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and is expected to be a superstar in the NHL.

Bedard has not played an NHL game yet, but he has already been compared to the likes of the almighty Wayne Gretzky. It would be a bold move for EA Sports to put Bedard on the cover of NHL 24, but it would also be a very memorable one.

Hilary Knight (PWHPA Minnesota): After having Sarah Nurse on the cover last year, NHL 24 could very well feature another women’s hockey star on the cover this year. Knight is one of the most decorated women’s hockey players of all time. She has won four Olympic gold medals, eight world championships, and the Patty Kazmaier Award as the best women’s college hockey player in the United States.

It is hard to speculate as EA Sports has not revealed those details or if the cover will be another duo. Knight would be a great choice for the cover of NHL 24 to help promote women’s hockey.

The Tkachuk Brothers: The Tkachuk brothers are two of the most exciting players in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk is a dynamic winger for the Florida Panthers, and Brady Tkachuk is a physical power forward for the Ottawa Senators. The Tkachuks are also very popular with fans. It would be a lot of fun to see them on the cover of NHL 24 together if they decided to do a brother duo.

Phil Kessel (Vegas Golden Knights): Three-time Stanley Cup champion Phil “The Thrill” Kessel could very well shock the hockey world and make the cover of NHL 24 with his record-setting most consecutive games played (1064) and winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

He was previously outvoted for the NHL 15 cover in favor of P.K Subban, and he may not get another chance—but he will always have his hotdogs!

Ultimately, the decision of who will be on the cover of NHL 24 is up to EA Sports. The players on this list are just some of the possibilities, and it is possible that none of them will be chosen. We’ll just have to find out on Aug. 16—I know I’ll be tuning in!

