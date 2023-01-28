Where to find the Peng Treasure in Dead Space (2023)

The Dead Space remake allows players to enjoy the classic game with a range of new improvements to the visuals and gameplay. Part of this unique experience also includes looking for a few different collectibles across the USG Ishimura. One of these treasures attached to achievement is finding the Peng Treasure statue in the game.

Fortunately, players can find the Peng Treasure near the end of the game as long as they remember to use the Kinesis ability. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Peng Treasure in the Dead Space (2023) remake.

Where is the Peng Treasure located in the Dead Space (2023) remake?

Players won’t be able to find the Peng Treasure in the Dead Space remake until the tail end of the game in Chapter 11. When players get access to the Cargo Bay, they should look around the northwest side of the room for a pair of boxes stacked on top of each other with the Kinesis icon on them. Pull them both away from the locker and you’ll notice a body leaning up against it.

Open the locker and collect the item inside the locker to immediately get the achievement. You can then take the collectible to a Store and sell it for $30,000. This makes it a great tool to sell so you can get some great last-minute upgrades before the end of the game. it’s wise to sell it before you leave the ship since you won’t have the option to after leaving the Ishimura.

The Peng Treasure is a reference to a collectible in the games as kind of an inside joke, with many players having no idea what Peng actually is. In Dead Space (2023) it’s a statue of a man that’s reminiscent of the Oscar trophy. That’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Peng Treasure located in the Dead Space (2023) remake.