Where to find Sturdy Quartzite in Grounded

You might have to fight some spiders for it.

Grounded has sprouted out of nowhere to become one of the most creative survival games on the market. Obsidian Entertainment’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-style game sees players take on the smallest of insects, traversing through grassy fields which can go on for miles and making a home in your small new neighborhood.

Players can gather random elements that will help with your building, eventually helping you survive in the long run if the items are worth gathering.

The title was in early access for several months, with new items and collectibles being introduced as the game progressed into its full status by October.

Where can I find Sturdy Quartzite in Grounded?

There are a bunch of different minerals players can use for crafting, building, and just for surviving in general in Grounded.

Sturdy Quartzite supplies players with Sturdy Quartzite Shards and Brittle Quartzite Shards. It’s a resource that helps players create Sturdy Whetstones. With a Sturdy Whetstone, players can upgrade their weaponry as the game progresses.

To harvest Sturdy Quartzite, you’ll need an Insect Hammer.

Here’s a list of places you can find Sturdy Quartzite in Grounded:

Fire Anthill

Moldorc Highlands

Sandbox

Shed Surroundings

Termite Den

Upper Grasslands

Undershed

Woodpile

There you have it; just make sure you save some for the rest of us. Grounded was released on Jul. 28, 2020, and is now available for access on Xbox and PC.