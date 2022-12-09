You will soon be able to experience the roguelike action on PC.

One of the best third-person shooters from 2021, Returnal, is making its way to PC.

Returnal caused quite a stir when it was released in April 2021. The game was praised for its action-packed roguelike sequences, while also including a few elements from the psychological horror genre. Its science-fiction setting was also refreshing in the eyes of many players and critics.

The game boasted an 86 Metascore on Metacritic on PlayStation 5, quickly gaining popularity amongst fans.

There’s no surprise that the developers from Housemarque studio decided to bring the game over to PC.

The developer announced that the game would come to PCs during The Game Awards 2022. Returnal will become yet another PlayStation exclusive that will make its way onto a different platform, following the likes of The Last of Us and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Like with every PlayStation production that’s published on PC, Returnal’s gameplay will be tweaked to fit the experience of the platform. The challenge of the Tower of Sisyphus and online co-op——the beloved game modes in the original version—will also be available on PC.

When does Returnal release on PC?

While The Last of Us will become available on PC on March 3, 2023, a PC release date for Returnal has yet to be determined. The devs announced that more details concerning Returnal PC will be revealed in early 2023, hinting the official release might be slated for summer or fall.