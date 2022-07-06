When does God of War Ragnarök release?

It's almost time to take up the mantle of Kratos once again.

Ever since 2018’s God of War reboot arrived to rave reviews from critics and players alike, fans have been clamoring to see more of Kratos’ new world and look.

After announcing a PlayStation 5 sequel for the game, developer Sony set an initial release date for 2021. The game was then delayed to 2022, with some people even speculating the game wasn’t supposed to launch until 2023.

In the intervening time, Sony revealed the sequel is called God of War Ragnarök and released a few trailers and videos promoting the game. The sequel will once again focus on the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus, as showcased in a July 6 cinematic trailer. The trailer also revealed the game’s final release date, much to the joy of fans and players.

God of War Ragnarök‘s release date

God of War Ragnarök will release on Nov. 9, 2022, according to the July 6 trailer. This is later than the game’s original 2021 launch window but sooner than the 2023 window projected by some reports. The game itself isn’t the only thing being released on Nov. 9. Two limited-edition box sets, the Collector’s Edition and the Jötnar edition, will also be available. Each contains additional goodies and exclusive downloadable content for fans who want to take their game to the next level.

With this announcement, it seems as though Sony Santa Monica is finally pinning down the game’s official release date. Barring any extreme circumstances or catastrophic changes, it’s almost certain that God of War Ragnarök will be released on Nov. 9. Players hoping for a direct sequel to Ragnarök shouldn’t hold their breath, though: While there will almost certainly be more God of War titles in the future, Ragnarök marks the end of Kratos and Atreus’ adventures in Norse mythology.

Interested fans should get their hammers ready to strike their way through another Norse-themed adventure with Kratos and his son on Nov. 9.