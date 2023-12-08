When does Black Myth: Wukong release?

Black Myth: Wukong set the world on fire when Chinese developer Game Science originally revealed it in August 2020. Now, we know the game will release three years to the date of that trailer, and players can finally get hyped.

This semi-Souls-like take on the classic Journey to the West story has gripped audiences with its impressive visuals and early gameplay—including a variety of abilities that let the player transform into various forms and use martial arts with mystical elements. New trailers have been dropping over the last few years to show off more of the game and how it is developing, but The Game Awards gave fans what they wanted: the release date.

Black Myth: Wukong is doing a lot to show off its visuals. Screenshot via The Game Awards

Black Myth: Wukong will release on Aug. 20, 2024 across Steam and Epic Games Store. It is listed as “coming soon” to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. We also got our first look at the English dub for the game.

“Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology,” the Steam description reads. “The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.”

This article will be updated with more information as it is available.