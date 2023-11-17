Was Rocksteady ever working on a Superman game? It doesn’t seem so

Rumors of Rocksteady working on a Superman game have been present for a while but one particular tweet has added further fuel to the fire.

Following an inside look at the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which releases on Feb. 2, 2024, a post on Twitter went viral after claiming the game will see you play “in the ruins” of a canceled Superman title.

That comment reignited one of gaming’s longest tales, which has claimed that Rocksteady had proposed to do a Superman game following their work on the Batman: Arkham trilogy—but it all seems to be just internet hearsay.

What were the rumors of a Rocksteady Superman game?

Back in April 2020, claims were posted on social media from user James Sigfield where he stated “multiple sources” informed him that Rocksteady had pitched a Superman title as a follow-up to Arkham Knight, though the proposal was rejected by Warner Bros.

The comments seemed even more authentic with follow-up posts that indicated several Superman and Metropolis Easter eggs in Arkham Knight were teases of Rocksteady’s next title—including a voicemail on Bruce Wayne’s phone in Wayne Tower from Lex Luthor.

Hearing from multiple sources that Rocksteady pitched a Superman game to WB as a follow up to Arkham Knight, and WB passed on the project.



Judging how similar this feels to the “New Gotham” section of Arkham Knight, this could be for that. pic.twitter.com/RKIE6ugKSP — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) April 15, 2020

In the years since, those rumors have never really gone away and were ignited further in the wake of a detailed look at Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad title—which takes place in Metropolis after the city has been taken over by Superman big-bad Brainiac.

Was Rocksteady ever making a Superman game?

It certainly doesn’t appear that way, as there has never been any concrete evidence of Rocksteady’s Superman plans and, following the latest post that went viral, the rumors were truly put to bed by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

Addressing the tweet that, in his words, went “mega-viral”, Schreier cut to the case by declaring there is “zero truth” to the Rocksteady Superman rumors.

Zero truth to this one. Rocksteady was never working on a Superman game https://t.co/aGvoOC2Y9l — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2023

However, as a prominent member of the Justice League, Superman will be appearing in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League where players will be tasked with taking down Clark Kent and his super buddies, who have been turned by Brainiac.