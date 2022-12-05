Top 3 richest teams in each of the top 5’s second division in FM23

One of the greatest feelings someone can get from playing Football Manager 2023 is taking a smaller club all the way to the top, achieving stuff that will probably never happen in real-life soccer.
While there are experienced players who prefer to start in the last division available and really grind FM23, not everyone has the time and patience to turn a club from the sixth division in England into a UEFA Champions League winner. Therefore, we recommend you start in the second division. This way, you’ll save some time and avoid the stress that is playing in the lower divisions.
To give you an easier path to success, we narrowed the list of best clubs in the second division of England, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France in FM23 down to three. These are the clubs that have the best transfer and payroll budgets for your first season in the soccer management simulator series.
Top 3 richest teams in each of the top five’s second division in Football Manager 2023