Top 3 richest teams in each of the top 5’s second division in FM23

One of the greatest feelings someone can get from playing Football Manager 2023 is taking a smaller club all the way to the top, achieving stuff that will probably never happen in real-life soccer.

While there are experienced players who prefer to start in the last division available and really grind FM23, not everyone has the time and patience to turn a club from the sixth division in England into a UEFA Champions League winner. Therefore, we recommend you start in the second division. This way, you’ll save some time and avoid the stress that is playing in the lower divisions.

To give you an easier path to success, we narrowed the list of best clubs in the second division of England, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France in FM23 down to three. These are the clubs that have the best transfer and payroll budgets for your first season in the soccer management simulator series.

Top 3 richest teams in each of the top five’s second division in Football Manager 2023

England (Sky Bet Championship)

Club Status of Finances Transfer budget Payroll budget Middlesbrough Okay $8.628 million $1.807 million per month Norwich Rich $5.752 million $3.755 million per month Burnley Rich $4.6 million $2.747 million per month

Germany (Bundesliga 2)

Club Status of Finances Transfer budget Payroll budget Hamburger Secure $2.975 million $1.090 million per month Hannover 96 Okay $743,849 $1.715 million per month FC Nürnberg Secure $495,900 $1.168 million per month

Spain (Second division)

Club Status of Finances Transfer budget Payroll budget Levante Secure $2.975 million $1.269 million per month Deportivo Alavés Secure $3.389 million $726,920 per month Granada Secure $991,799 $1.018 million per month

Italy (Serie B)

Club Status of Finances Transfer budget Payroll budget Genoa Okay $5.454 million $2.502 million per month Cagliari Okay $4.958 million $2.078 million per month Parma Okay $3.570 million $2.174 million per month

France (Ligue 2)