Top 3 richest teams in each of the top 5’s second division in FM23

Image via Sports Interactive

One of the greatest feelings someone can get from playing Football Manager 2023 is taking a smaller club all the way to the top, achieving stuff that will probably never happen in real-life soccer.

While there are experienced players who prefer to start in the last division available and really grind FM23, not everyone has the time and patience to turn a club from the sixth division in England into a UEFA Champions League winner. Therefore, we recommend you start in the second division. This way, you’ll save some time and avoid the stress that is playing in the lower divisions.

To give you an easier path to success, we narrowed the list of best clubs in the second division of England, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France in FM23 down to three. These are the clubs that have the best transfer and payroll budgets for your first season in the soccer management simulator series.

Top 3 richest teams in each of the top five’s second division in Football Manager 2023

England (Sky Bet Championship)

ClubStatus of FinancesTransfer budgetPayroll budget
MiddlesbroughOkay$8.628 million$1.807 million per month
NorwichRich$5.752 million$3.755 million per month
BurnleyRich$4.6 million$2.747 million per month

Germany (Bundesliga 2)

ClubStatus of FinancesTransfer budgetPayroll budget
HamburgerSecure$2.975 million$1.090 million per month
Hannover 96Okay$743,849$1.715 million per month
FC NürnbergSecure$495,900$1.168 million per month

Spain (Second division)

ClubStatus of FinancesTransfer budgetPayroll budget
LevanteSecure$2.975 million$1.269 million per month
Deportivo AlavésSecure$3.389 million$726,920 per month
GranadaSecure$991,799$1.018 million per month

Italy (Serie B)

ClubStatus of FinancesTransfer budgetPayroll budget
GenoaOkay$5.454 million$2.502 million per month
CagliariOkay$4.958 million$2.078 million per month
ParmaOkay$3.570 million$2.174 million per month

France (Ligue 2)

ClubStatus of FinancesTransfer budgetPayroll budget
BordeauxOkay$991,799$751,736 per month
FC MetzOkay$892,619$796,627 per month
AS Saint-ÉtienneSecure$396,720$767,454 per month