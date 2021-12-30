Tomb Raider trilogy now free in Epic Games Store until Jan. 6

Download three free games just in time for the new year.

Tomb Raider fans can pick up the reboot trilogy for free in the Epic Games Store, alongside other notable deals.

Tomb Raider is one of the most iconic video game series of all time, with 25 years of games, movies, and other media. The series was rebooted in 2013 with a fresh game followed by two exciting sequels.

Fans who haven’t played the reboot trilogy or just want to revisit them can now download them for free from the Epic Games Store. Tomb Raider, Rise of The Tomb Raider, and Shadow of The Tomb Raider will be available for free until Jan. 6. Players can join Lara Croft across three exciting adventures as they explore exotic locations and deal with dangerous enemies.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale also features substantial discounts on other exciting titles. Right now, fans can purchase Red Dead Redemption II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Cyberpunk 2077 for half off. Other notable games like Farcry 6 and Battlefield 2042 are also available at a discounted price.

Tomb Raider fans can also expect an animated series on Netflix in the future, where Hayley Atwell will fill the role of Lara Croft. The reboot trilogy is a great way to catch up on lore before the show is released.

Fans can check out all of the discounts on the official Epic Games Store. The Tomb Raider trilogy will only be free for the next week, so take advantage of the deal while it lasts.