The ultimate NBA 2K23 jumpshot guide: Best jumpshots for each player height

Optimizing your jump shot is arguably the most important thing you should do when creating a MyPlayer build in NBA 2K23. Having so many jump shot options to choose from is a problem you want to have, but it also makes picking the best jump shot that much more difficult.

That’s where we step in. We played around with all sorts of combinations before coming up with the best jump shots in NBA 2K23 at every height.

2K Games has done away with generic numbered jumpers from years past. Now we have dozens of real-life players’ jump shots to pick from instead. Which ones are the best? That depends on your MyPlayer’s height.

Jumpshot options are spread into three different categories: for players under 6 feet 5 inches tall, for players who land anywhere between 6 feet 5 inches tall and 6 feet 10 inches tall, and for players 6 feet 10 inches tall or higher. Options are limited to certain heights, so you can’t attach a Steph Curry release to your 7 foot 2 inch center.

The other important detail about NBA 2K23 jump shots you should know is the actual stats behind them and how they work. Your jumper has four main components that affect how it plays in-game:

Release height (the height at which the player releases the shot)

Release speed (how fast the player releases the shot)

Defensive immunity (how much the player’s shot accuracy is affected by defense)

Timing impact (how much your timing of the release affects accuracy)

You may find some of these criteria to be more important than others based on your playstyle, but you can pretty much max out all of them within a single setup, so no sacrifices are necessary.

What are the best jump shots in NBA 2K23?

We arrive at the meat of the process: choosing the best jump shot in NBA 2K23. It won’t be as easy as picking Ben Simmons’ release and moving on. There are several components to creating the perfect jump shot:

Shot base

Shot release 1

Shot release 2

Release speed

Animation blending

All of them need to be addressed carefully if you want to end up with the best possible combination.

Based on what we’ve laid out so far, it’s becoming clear that the best jump shots are different for different categories. We won’t leave anyone hanging and will present the best jump shot option at each height.

Best NBA 2K23 jump shot for players under 6 foot 5 inches

Shot base – Stephen Curry

Shot release 1 – Oscar Robertson

Shot release 2 – Steve Kerr

Release speed – 25 percent

Animation blending – 93 percent Oscar Robertson

Is it really any surprise that Stephen Curry’s name immediately comes up in a best jump shot conversation? Is it any surprise that he wins that conversation? To be fair, we have to mix Steph with two other players, Oscar Robertson and Steph’s coach Steve Kerr, to maximize this build.

And what a build it is: maximum stats in every category and the undisputed best jump shot in NBA 2K23.

Release height – A+

Release speed – A+

Defensive immunity – A+

Timing impact – A+

Best NBA 2K23 jump shot for players 6 foot 5 inches to 6 foot 10 inches

Shot base – Kobe Bryant

Shot release 1 – Oscar Robertson

Shot release 2 – Oscar Robertson

Release speed – 100 percent

Animation blending – 50 percent

Robertson is a wanted man for NBA 2K23 jump shots. We rely on the old-timer again, but this time we’re using Kobe Bryant’s base and no Kerr. This combo maxes out three of the four categories while keeping the fourth in the green column. That’s not bad for a player who’s a few inches taller.

Release height – A+

Release speed – A+

Defensive immunity – A+

Timing impact – A-

Best NBA 2K23 jump shot for players over 6 foot 10 inches

Shot base – Kevin Durant

Shot release 1 – Dirk Nowitzki

Shot release 2 – Dirk Nowitzki

Release speed – 100 percent

Animation blending – 50 percent

Big man jumpers are the hardest to reach a universal consensus on. We ended up settling for a Kevin Durant base and a Dirk Nowitzki release. That’s right, we “settled” for two of the best shooters ever. You should too if you want that sweet jumper at 7 feet tall.

Release height – A-

Release speed – A+

Defensive immunity – A

Timing impact – A

With these jump shots, you should head into any MyPlayer build with the confidence that you’ll splash every shot you take.