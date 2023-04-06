‘The Plan’ has quickly become Honkai: Star Rail community’s new favorite meme

Honkai: Star Rail is near its release and the community has found its new favorite meme already, courtesy of the YouTubers who are revealing their “plans” for the game when it eventually comes out.

One Reddit thread, posted on April 4, shows how the community is clowning on these YouTubers as they’re tired of seeing all of the clickbait that surrounds the game. These videos usually talk about what they’re going to do once they have their hands on the game. They lay out everything they’re going to do starting from level one, even putting down which characters they’re going for and which ones they’d want to avoid.

The commenters in this thread shared their plans which basically boiled down to a simple: “Build up the free-to-play characters and then save for their favorite characters/waifus.”

Another Redditor said these videos are about min-maxing so you don’t fall behind, to which yet another gamer replied that this is a single-player game and that there’s no “falling behind” when it comes to it.

Other eager Honkai gamers are saying they learned their lessons from playing Genshin Impact, another game the devs of Star Rail made, and that they’re just going to take this game slowly and not rush. According to them, the most important part now is to have fun—a decision that totally counteracts YouTuber’s “Plan.”

It seems the community is now showing signs of awareness that these types of content don’t really matter especially for a game such Honkai: Star Rail where you can’t really go and tackle dungeons together with friends.

Whether the YouTuber’s “Plan” pays off or not remains to be seen, but it’s certainly become a Honkai: Star Rail meme very quickly as the title’s release date looms.