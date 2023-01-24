The Last of Us is using Google to infect your screens

The Last of Us series has won hundreds of awards across both games, with many praising the storytelling and complex characters. Many thought that was the highest the games could achieve until the hit HBO show premiered to nearly five million viewers. With each episode, the series is becoming more popular, so the cordyceps infection has begun to spread to important services.

Google has become a tool that the internet as a whole can likely attribute to its growth. Some are, however, noticing the signs of an early infection from the cordyceps fungus on the platform. While searching for information on “The Last of Us,” a button with a mushroom will appear at the bottom of the screen. Don’t click this unless you want your browser to become Infected.

Screengrab via Alphabet

This is an interesting way for Google to feed into the hype of the show as it has been known to do with big cultural moments in the past. While most of these little tricks can alter the page by making it flip or tilt, this is a creative way for Alphabet to support the game series and the show that’s growing by the day.

Some users are unable to load this animation and it’s not clear why. It could be a regional issue, with the screengrab above being in the United States while using the Firefox browser. It also works on Google Chrome, so you would think it would work on most other browsers in the USA as well. It also works on the mobile versions, with the cordyceps taking over whatever size screen you have.

To clear the browser, simply click the X on the screen to the right of the mushroom. You also have the option to share the infection on social media, further spreading the cordyceps fungus into the world.