In Odyssey Interactive’s soccer/MOBA-like game Omega Strikers, there are two things you need to succeed. First are your own skills, whether it’s your skills to excel either as a Forward who aims to score goals or set up your teammates for scores or a Goalie who needs to defend your goal from an opponent’s score. The second key to success is knowing which characters to use.

Named strikers, these are the characters that serve as your avatar during a match and have skills that match your interests or capability in the game of pseudo-soccer.

As of today, there are 12 characters you can choose from. Though, of course, there are some who stand out compared to the others in terms of skills. Some are easy to use while others are more difficult.

With that being said, here’s our Omega Strikers character tier list.

The best characters to play in Omega Strikers

S tier

Those who belong here are considered powerful characters who are the best options in the game.

Juliette

One of the first strikers you can get in the game, Juliette is so far the best Forward in Omega Strikers. When you first look at her skills, they seem straightforward. But sometimes, simplicity makes a character powerful.

Juliette can either help you set up goals for another Forward or she can be your main striker herself. Her Fiery Fist skill is a straightforward ability that can move the core from point A to point B. But using it along with her other abilities, such as the Flying Phoenix and her ultimate skill, Flame Flurry, brings out the best in Juliette.

Her abilities make her an all-around striker, with the possibility of dishing out setups to your other striker or even to yourself.

You can go from finding the right spot to establishing a properly executed goal or creating a powerful strike that may come from any area in the arena.

Era

If you want to use the best Forward support option currently available in Omega Strikers, then Era should be your choice. Not only can she slow down enemies who are on the hunt for scoring goals on your side of the field, but Era has the ability to shrink your rivals to provide a significant advantage to your team on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Era can also help her teammates if her beam hits an ally. Their powers will be buffed and they will literally become bigger. Her team’s overall speed may also be boosted thanks to her Flutter Fly ability, and Era’s Magic Maelstrom can barge in on any enemy that gets in her team’s way of scoring goals.

So, you can put Era as the main striker on your team, though she is best used as a support and secondary Forward option.

Estelle

Another solid option for the Forward position, Estelle might be hard to use at first. But when you get used to her skills and proper setups, she could be a dangerous Forward striker on the field. As someone who can be one of the best picks offensively, Estelle has a variety of skills that ranges from straightforward moves to score goals to making shots in the most creative ways.

Estelle can strike from a distance thanks to her Piercing Shot ability. But in terms of the creative side, she can teleport through her Rose Warp skill, allowing her to create an opening to possibly strike shots from almost anywhere on the field. That is why using her could be a bit tricky for beginners. But if you manage to master her, then Estelle could be one of the best threats in Omega Strikers, especially on the offensive end.

Atlas

The only character in the S tier that is best used as a Goalie, Atlas can provide the best defense in Omega Strikers. No other Goalie can match his skills, especially in terms of how well he can re-divert the opposing team’s offense when you use him properly. His Astral Projection ability is his bread and butter, which can help your team on both the offensive and defensive ends.

When you use Atlas’ Astral Projection ability, it creates a wall of light that can also move forward and push enemies away in an instant. If you place it properly, the Astral Projection can prevent your opponents from creating plays as a team, especially if one or more of them could be hit by the ability. Atlas’ other abilities, namely Cosmic Expanse and Celestial Intervention, are also excellent blockers on the field. Overall, Atlas is currently unmatchable in the Goalie position.

A tier

These characters are some of the most viable yet balanced options available in the game.

Kai, Era, Luna, Asher, Ai.Mi

All of the characters in this tier are good options when it comes to their respective roles. But compared to the ones listed in the S tier, these characters may not be considered as overpowered, though some possible buffs could greatly boost their abilities.

B tier

These characters could still see improvements through possible buffs in the future.

Dubu, Juno, X

Since Omega Strikers only has 12 characters available so far, not all of them can be seen as great options on the field. But the characters in this tier still function in their respective roles. Yet they may see some big improvements if some buffs could be given to them.