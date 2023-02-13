The best beginner weapons in Wild Hearts

If you are starting out in Wild Hearts and don’t know what to do, where you are going, or what weapon to pick up first, don’t worry, you aren’t the only one.

Like other hunter genre games, Wild Hearts drops you into its world with little helpful information other than telling you to fight big creatures to get their parts that will help you make bigger and better pieces of gear. But before any of that, you need to pick out a weapon.

It can be a bit daunting to pick out a weapon for the first time as there is no way to really tell if you are going to enjoy its playstyle without trying it. But for those looking for a simple time while they get accustomed to the game, here are some weapons to pick up for your first fights.

The best weapons to pick up first in Wild Hearts

Karakuri Katana

If there is a simple weapon in the game it’s the Katana. A weapon that epitomizes the easy to learn hard to master trait, the Katana is the perfect tool to get you through some of the main early portions of the game with very little effort.

The Katana deals massive damage if you can get a good chain combo off without sacrificing agility, unlike the Nodachi blade which makes dodging during an attack pattern nearly impossible. It’s no wonder Koei Tecmo made the weapon the default one you get at the start of the game since it’s perfect to use.

Bow

If you find yourself playing with friends and want to take a safe back seat as you grow accustomed to the game and how to play, then the Bow might be the safest bet for you.

We would advise not to use this as a solo player, as the chances are the fight will be pretty slow. But if you want a safe weapon that you can keep your distance with, shoot from afar, and slowly chip away at an enemy without sustaining much damage or taking hits from AOE attacks then the Bow—and later the cannon—might be the route to go.