Streamer gatekeeps Fall Guys’ players in hilarious show of skill

Team Liquid’s Fortnite pro Tom “72hrs” Mulligan showed off his incredible balance and grabbing skills by literally gatekeeping one of Fall Guys’ most treacherous spots.

In the stage Slime Climb, a bridge consisting of three cylinders serves as a choke point and tough obstacle for many players. 72hrs not only clears the hurdle with ease, but proceeds to make life a living hell for several players lagging behind him.

The Fortnite pro, likely already used to out-skilling his fair share of young players in the battle royale, started to grab onto onrushing opponents and throwing them down. Not only was his grappling rate highly successful, but he also did not slip up once while navigating the precarious terrain.

His schadenfreude in the situation was obvious. His partner was less impressed, however, who repeatedly bemoaned “these poor kids”, even calling for 72hrs to stop.

In the end, the Fortnite pro got his just desserts. 72hrs once again attempted to grab another player later on in the same course. He succeeded, but at the cost of his own life, leaving him in a hysterical fit of laughter.

Fall Guys has been a massive hit on all fronts. The battle royale-inspired party game has quickly climbed the Steam charts to become the 5th-most played game currently, hitting an all-time peak of 123,017 players. The unexpected influx of players have even caused the servers to crash, though the developers have been hard at work remedying issues.

It hasn’t stopped thousands of players from enjoying the game, though if you are jumping in now, be wary of any aspiring gatekeepers in your way.