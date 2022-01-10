Steam records its highest concurrent users of all time with record-breaking 28 million players

More than 28 million users took to the platform.

Despite its competitors, Steam’s growth as the industry-leading PC gaming digital marketplace is steady, and Valve broke records again. First reported by SteamDB, Steam hit its highest concurrent viewers ever today, with 28 million users signing in to the platform simultaneously.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Steam has recorded growth year-by-year until reaching its all-time high today of 28,230,853 simultaneous players. In January 2021, the maximum concurrent users recorded was just over 25 million, and the number was only 18.3 million in 2020.

Steam hit 28 million concurrent users today.



Concurrent users saw strong growth during 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19, but it's clear that growth also continued to persist in 2021.



Peaks reached each Jan:



Jan 2019: 17.6m

Jan 2020: 18.3m

Jan 2021: 25.4m

Jan 2022: 28.2m https://t.co/iBRLqLGqAw — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 9, 2022

The most played games of the day unsurprisingly included Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Grand Theft Auto V.

With no signs of slowing down and huge upcoming titles like FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, Steam’s growth looks poised to continue, and it may only be a matter of time until the platform breaks another record.