Steam records its highest concurrent users of all time with record-breaking 28 million players

Despite its competitors, Steam’s growth as the industry-leading PC gaming digital marketplace is steady, and Valve broke records again. First reported by SteamDB, Steam hit its highest concurrent viewers ever today, with 28 million users signing in to the platform simultaneously.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Steam has recorded growth year-by-year until reaching its all-time high today of 28,230,853 simultaneous players. In January 2021, the maximum concurrent users recorded was just over 25 million, and the number was only 18.3 million in 2020.
The most played games of the day unsurprisingly included Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Grand Theft Auto V.
With no signs of slowing down and huge upcoming titles like FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, Steam’s growth looks poised to continue, and it may only be a matter of time until the platform breaks another record.