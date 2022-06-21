Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II is currently unbeatable on Nintendo Switch due to game-breaking bug

The developers are aware and a patch is on the way.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords launched for Nintendo Switch on June 8, giving players on the system access to the second installment of the classic franchise. However, players have been reporting that the game is currently unbeatable on the hybrid platform due to a game-breaking bug.

Earlier today, developer Aspyr Media confirmed on their social media channels an ongoing issue where the KOTOR II software would crash following a specific story beat.

Hi, this is a known issue that will be addressed in the next patch. While we cannot provide an ETA at this time, we will definitely let you know when the patch is live. You can click the "Follow" button in this article to get the latest info in your inbox: https://t.co/vJAvEOVdX2 — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 20, 2022

Since the game launched, players have reported that landing on Onderon and going through the Basilisk Crash cutscene will result in the game crashing completely. Workarounds have been discussed on Reddit and socials for more than a week, but nothing has reliably worked—leading to KOTOR II being unbeatable in its current form on Switch.

Aspyr did openly note the team is aware of this problem today and a post on the developer’s support website confirms this has been a known issue for upwards of five days, with the team actively investigating the problem and working on a fix, though there is no timeline for this bug being patched out yet.

“This is a known issue that will be addressed in the next patch,” Aspyr said. “While we cannot provide an ETA at this time, we will definitely let you know when the patch is live.”

For now, players are entirely stuck and will not be able to progress beyond Onderon until the developers release the new patch, hopefully in the near future.