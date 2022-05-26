Sony claims PlayStation VR 2 will feature 20 games at launch

During an investor relations presentation led by the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, it was revealed that the tech and gaming giant is set to release over 20 major PS VR2 games which are said to be developed by both first-party and third-party developers at the next-generation virtual reality console’s launch. Sony is currently pushing out a lot of money to bring in and work with these developers and studios in an effort to rake in a diverse library of games for the PS VR2.

PlayStation has proudly put its first confirmed game into the spotlight, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which will be releasing as one of the console’s launch titles. Confirmed by the studios and developers themselves, there are a couple of other games going to be released for the PS VR2 either at launch or soon after.

Screengrab via Sony Interactive Entertainment

These include Firmament from Cyan World, originally planned for the PSVR, with the studio now halting development for that version and working on a PS VR 2 version of the game; Among Us VR, Schell Games taking this incredibly popular game of psychological warfare and bringing it into a whole new level of realism, as well as an unannounced title from nDreams, which is rumored to be a reiteration of Fracked, among others confirmed titles.

Other news of game titles for the PS VR2 can be simply chalked up to rumors that are interesting to speculate about nonetheless. Whispers are going around about a PS VR2 version of Half Life: Alyx, as well as a VR title being developed by none other than Hideo Kojima himself, in collaboration with the award-winning virtual reality storyteller Céline Tricart.

During the presentation, Sony also reconfirms the various features that are going to be present in the PS VR2. The virtual reality console will be simple and minimal to use, only needing a single cord to connect to the PS5. The controllers, which are dubbed the PlayStation VR2 Sense, come inbuilt with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, in conjunction with 4K HDR resolution and a 110-degree field of view bolstered by improved tracking and foveated rendering.

In the past, Sony has talked about a late 2022 release for the PS VR2, but recent leaks and reports are saying otherwise, stating that the PS VR2 will most likely be releasing during the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to the supply issues that are troubling the PS5.