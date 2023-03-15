Sims 4 not opening after update? Here’s what to do

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

Sims 4 lets players make a selection of characters that can go about their daily lives. Their sims can get new jobs, get married, have children, and even set the stove alight accidentally (though that last one may just be us). For a game with such depth, updates are required to regularly keep the game running as smoothly as possible.

These updates fix the small issues that plague the worlds of the Sims 4. It’s a cycle that’ll continue until the devs decide to let the title go, and move on to the next endeavor.

The last thing you want after waiting hours for a lengthy update to finish is to not be allowed into the game at all. When updates and patches go live, sometimes there are unforeseen ramifications that can make gamers’ lives hell.

What to do if Sims 4 doesn’t open after an update

Image via EA

Origin likes to update the Sims 4 from time to time, and now your game won’t open at all. Make sure you check if there’s a server issue, this can be done via Origin’s Twitter account. Also, try restarting your PC and Origin to make sure a simple fix doesn’t work.

If the servers are fine and dandy, you’ll have to try a few other options. Here’s what you have to do:

Repair the Sims 4

Open origin

Head into your game library

Right-click the Sims 4

Click Repair

Fixing corrupted game cache

The update itself could be corrupted, meaning you’ll have to go deep into the mainframe to fix the issue.

Press the Windows key and R at the same time

Enter “%AppData%/Origin’ into the text box area

Now you should have access to Origin’s cache folder

Select everything inside the folder and hit delete

Go back and update again

Reinstalling both Origin and Sims 4 will be the next step. This is a last resort, as it usually takes a while to reinstall massive games like Sims 4.

Hopefully, your issue has been resolved and you can go back to building your dream home, or removing ladders from pools and making a swimming Sims’ life a lot harder.