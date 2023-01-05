Silent Hill 2 remake creator says 2 franchise veterans are taking ‘an active part in development’

“We fell out of our chairs knowing we have the original creators on board."

The developer of the Silent Hill 2 remake has claimed that two veterans from the original game have “taken an active part in development” of the upcoming title.

In an interview with Gaming Bolt, Maciej Głomb, lead producer of Silent Hill 2 developer Bloober Team, spoke about how the original game’s composer, Akira Yamaoka, and art director and creature designer, Masahiro Ito, are taking part in the creation of the remake.

“We fell out of our chairs knowing we have the original creators on board,” Głomb said. “They gave us a much-needed explanation of the many innuendos in the game that circulated on the internet for well over 20 years, and we’ll continue asking the OGs for their opinions on our shared gem. Besides, they’ve taken an active part in the development themselves—Ito-san provided us with concept art for locations and monsters while Yamaoka-san composed the music for the game.”

Głomb also pointed out Konami entrusted the studio with the project, saying that it supports Bloober Team with its vision for the title. “Konami was incredibly encouraging of our creative direction and strongly supported our vision for the game,” Głomb said. “Their trust in us gave birth to ownership over its development.”

Silent Hill 2 was originally released in 2001 for PS2, Xbox, and PC. The remake of the game was announced last October and is already in the final stages of production. Silent Hill 2 will be launched for PS5 and PC, though a release date is still unannounced.