Should you go to Aitor or go and meet Sophie in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human requires players to make difficult choices that can significantly impact the overall story. Some decisions are minor and don’t have lasting effects, while others determine how entire factions treat you. One of the most important choices you’ll have to make is if you should go to Aitor or go and meet Sophie during The Raid.

After successfully liberating a bandit camp and freeing the Bazaar leader Carl, you’ll have to rush to the Tango Motel to help Sophie. The Peacemakers are raiding her hideout, and you have the choice to enter the building to help or return to the Peacekeeper leader Aitor.

Before you enter the hotel, Hakon will radio Aiden and tell him to return to Aitor and avoid getting involved with local problems. If Aiden returns to Aitor, he’ll receive a new mission to take over a water tower controlled by Jack and Joe. This choice also has long-lasting effects on the people of the Bazaar since you’ll be siding with the Peacekeepers when making this choice. But you’ll still have a chance to switch sides later, so don’t worry too much if you pick this option.

If you enter the hotel to help Sophie, you’ll have to fight a few enemies, including Sophie’s massive bodyguard Hermann. You’ll eventually encounter Sophie and Barney and will have another choice of helping the Bazaar survive, which will negatively impact your relationship with the Peacekeepers. Sophie will also give you the same water tower mission as Aitor, so the next mission is not affected by your decision.

There are plenty of reasons to choose either faction, and it’ll depend on how you want to fit into the world of Dying Light 2. Are you playing as a man of the people willing to help those in need, or will Aiden’s self-interests take precedent? Both groups aren’t saints, and either choice can be justified.