PUBG publisher will show off new IP and The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom

KRAFTON, the publisher of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, will be at this year’s Gamescom with news about two projects from its independent studios.

KRAFTON will begin activities at the event’s opening show, Opening Night Live, on Aug. 23. Charlie Cleveland, co-founder and director of Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will officially reveal a new IP that will take place in a sci-fi setting with imaginative turn-based gameplay.

Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance Studios, a team of game industry veterans led by the creator of Dead Space, will also take the stage at Opening Night Live to provide more information about The Callisto Protocol, the company’s next release in the survival horror genre, which is a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series and is scheduled for release on Dec. 2, 2022.

KRAFTON will also have its own booth in the entertainment area. Players will be able to be the first to try out the new Unknown Worlds game and it will also be possible to go through what’s called The Callisto Protocol’s Inmate Bioprocessing Scan Experience, a unique photo experience that will give participants the chance to experience the more horrific and gorier horrors that await when the game launches at the end of the year.

Gamescom takes place annually in Cologne, Germany, where many games are announced or shown off. This year’s event, which will run from Aug. 23 to 28, will be the first to be attended by the public since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about KRAFTON and its work with Unknown Worlds and Striking Distance Studios, you can check out its official website.