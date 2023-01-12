Project New World Codes (January 2023)

Project New World has become one of the most popular games to hit the platform of Roblox in some time. In the game, you set off on an adventure to the new world as either a pirate or a marine. The game has anime-style graphics and can be played with friends. The main objective of Project New World is to gather EXP and cash from completing quests across the game.

Whether you’re a veteran of Project New World or a beginner, you’re likely looking for some free rewards to aid you in your quests. Luckily, there are a few active promo codes that are currently working at the time of writing in January of 2023.

Below, you can see all of the working codes and the ones that have expired recently.

Project New World Codes

Currently, there are three active promo codes for Project New World, and all of them offer different rewards.

HAPPYNEWYEARS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards NEXTCODEAT100K – two Spins, 10,000 Cash, and 10 Gems

– two Spins, 10,000 Cash, and 10 Gems THANKSFOR70K2023 – 30 Minutes of x2 EXP

In addition to those codes, there are five expired codes that stopped working recently. We’re putting these here so no player gets confused.

XMASUPDATE2022 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 20KLIKESCOOL – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 50KLIKESOMG – 15 Gems and two Spins

– 15 Gems and two Spins 100KFOLLOWS – 30 Minutes of x2 EXP

– 30 Minutes of x2 EXP RELEASEYT – Free Rewards

To redeem any one of these codes, all you need to do is launch Project New World and go to the main lobby screen. From there, click the “Menu” button and then click the Twitter icon, which is right above “Inventory.” Here, you will be able to enter any code into a text box and submit it, which will give you the reward associated with that code once you hit “Redeem.”