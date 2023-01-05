Prime Gaming is giving away two of the best game sequels throughout January

2023 is set to be a huge year in gaming, be it from the monumental release of Starfield or the countless other games we’ll learn about this year. It seems Amazon’s Prime Gaming is looking to start the year off with a bang, releasing two amazing sequels from the last decade of gaming, allowing players dozens of hours of fun on PC.

Players who are subscribed to Amazon Prime receive monthly rewards as a part of the Prime Gaming program. In recent years, the company has begun to give away free games every month.

In Jan. 2023, players on PC can get a copy of Dishonored 2 and Evil Within 2 through the Prime Gaming website, with the game having to be redeemed on the GOG launcher.

Players who don’t have it already will need to download the launcher from the GOG website or the Epic Games Store launcher. When it’s downloaded, you’ll need to input the code into the storefront and then click through the pop-ups to acknowledge ownership and attach the game to your account forever.

If you’ve already got a copy of these games, consider giving the code to a friend or posting it in a forum where people might otherwise find it.

This will allow you to take advantage of the free code while also ensuring someone else is able to enjoy it who might otherwise not have had the opportunity.

Evil Within 2 was a 2017 release that follows Sebastian Castellanos as he deals with his inner demons and fights actual demons in a survival horror adventure. Dishonored 2 is a stealth game that invites the player to take back the throne after a royal coup dethrones Emily and sends her or her caretaker on an adventure across a damaged world.

Both of these games are likely to provide hours of fun and with Dishonored also being free on Epic Games until tomorrow at 10am CT, players still have time to complete the collection of the main games.