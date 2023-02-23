Playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has one specific requirement many players won’t like

This is a crime even Batman might seek justice for.

After a lengthy delay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is finally on its way. The long-anticipated Rocksteady Studios follow-up to Batman: Arkham Knight is now going to release in just a few months, but there are already concerns brewing—an update posted to the game’s website has some players rolling their eyes.

In the game’s FAQ section, Rocksteady confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will require an internet connection to play the game, even when playing solo and not utilizing the online co-op feature.

Screengrab via SuicideSquadgame.com

This will obviously come as a disappointment to many, specifically for the solo portion of the game. But the good news is a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription won’t be required, other than for online co-op.

The FAQ also revealed the game will not have loot boxes, but it will have cosmetics-only battle passes, and in-game purchases.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have cosmetic items available for optional in-game purchase that can be used to customize playable characters,” the Suicide Squad information page reads. “Each cosmetics-only battle pass will also have premium tiers that will be available via an optional in-game purchase. All in-game purchases will be completely optional and will not affect gameplay in any way.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on May 26, 2023.