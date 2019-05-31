NYC Chris wins eChampions League grand final

New York City FC’s Christopher “Chris” Holly is the champion of the first eChampions League finals in FIFA 19. He defeated the Bulgarian Ivan “DrNightWatch” Churov in the grand finals.



The eight participants in the quarterfinals played with drafted soccer players, so almost every team featured De Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and others.



Chris started ahead as Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal with a set piece. He got a similar goal before halftime and the match finished 2-0 in his favor, giving him a huge lead to carry into the second leg.



EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter The first eChampions League champion has risen 🏆! Congratulations @didychrislito, the first ever #eCL winner 🙌! https://t.co/ld5FXWm0sr

The second leg was more entertaining, though. The game was tied 3-3 before the end of the first half. Chris scored a goal every time DrNightWatch got back into the game to ruin his chances at making a comeback.



Chris played a cautious second half since he didn’t want to risk his lead. He kept working the game’s clock until Ruud Gullit scored with a power shot. He even added one more goal with Neymar and DrNightWatch scored a consolation goal at the end of the match, but Chris won the series 7-4.



eMLS 🎮 Major League Soccer on Twitter Goes up 6-3 on aggregate in the first eChampions League Grand Final. Takes a sip of water. My man. @didychrislito // @NYCFC https://t.co/ehqy8rEmFQ

Chris simply couldn’t hold back his emotions in the end. Despite being a top FIFA player, he hadn’t won a big tournament before the eChampions League finals.



“I was feeling pretty confident for the match and I’m glad I have finished on top,” Chris said. “I’m glad to be able to take my dad to the UEFA Champions League final tomorrow.”



Although DrNightWatch lost, he had a spectacular run during the competition like F2 Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt, the best FIFA player in the world at the moment. The Bulgarian revamped his career after working as an analyst this year and he was the only free agent player in the eChampions League finals. NYC Chris, on the other hand, eliminated Vitality’s Fouad “Rafsou” Fares and North’s Marcus “Marcuzo” Jørgensen before the grand finals.



Chris earned $100,000 for his victory, as well as a VIP ticket to UEFA Champions League final, which will be played tomorrow between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC. Chris will lift the eChampions League trophy just minutes before the match.

