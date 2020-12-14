Nintendo to host Indie World Showcase on Dec. 15

Nintendo has officially confirmed that its next presentation will be a new Indie World Showcase, which will show off a handful of smaller titles coming to the Switch to end 2020 and early in 2021.

The showcase will be held at 11am CT on Dec. 15 and will last roughly 15 minutes, meaning it’ll either be a few larger announcements or a mix of big and small reveals in rapid-fire.

Ring in the holidays with a new #IndieWorld Showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. PT!



Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of updates and new announcements on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch from our global partners.



Watch it here: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8 pic.twitter.com/X7k2M6Ke0V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2020

In the previous Indie World Showcase, Nintendo showed off Supergiant’s game of the year nominee Hades, Spiritfarer, Garden Story, Card Shark, the multiplayer update for Untitled Goose Game, and more. And while it was nearly 10 minutes longer than the new presentation will be, that doesn’t mean some awesome games won’t be shown off.

Many fans are hopeful that this will be where the sequel to Hollow Knight, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will finally be shown off again and given a release date or news about a new Shantae title. No specific details have been given by any developers at the time of the initial announcement, so fans will just need to tune in and hope for some fun reveals.

The one-winged angel, Sephiroth from the @FINALFANTASY series, joins #SmashBrosUltimate as a DLC fighter later this month! Tune in at 2pm PT on 12/17 for a presentation from director Masahiro Sakurai all about the DLC fighter, including the release date! pic.twitter.com/zRaZCSZkrn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2020

Nintendo will also be hosting another showcase in the form of Mr. Sakurai Presents Sephiroth, a presentation where the Super Smash Bros. series creator Masahiro Sakurai will detail how the development for Smash’s newest fighter was handled, along with a detailed gameplay demonstration. That stream will go live at 4pm CT on Dec. 17.