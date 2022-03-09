Nintendo delays release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp ‘in light of recent world events’

Nintendo announced today it would be delaying the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Nintendo made this decision in light of “recent world events,” likely referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a turn-based military strategy game, and although the game had a release date of April 8, it would make sense if Nintendo was hesitant to release a game about war while an actual war is taking place in Europe.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and in the weeks since, news has come out detailing the humanitarian crisis the invasion has created. Many countries and organizations have attempted to put whatever pressure they can on Russia, including Nintendo, which recently canceled the ability to make eShop purchases for players in Russia. Nintendo also donated $200,000 in aid to Ukrainian citizens.

Fans on social media were quick to question Nintendo’s decision to halt the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, but it seems like a good move for the time being. Since the war is the main reason Advance Wars isn’t being released, it would make sense that Nintendo might move the date to when the conflict is over. It seems like the entire world is waiting for this war to end and for the displaced people to return home safely.