What do you mean you've never heard of it?

Believe it or not, something big is coming for the world of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and yes it still exists. Fans of the 2021 smash-killer Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl can rejoice too; the title might be getting a new character.

For those wondering, there are still players battling it out on All-Star Brawl.

According to Steamcharts.com, Ludosity and Fair Play Labs’ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has a recent peak of 39 concurrent players, so hopefully, all the traffic doesn’t slow down Dot Esports!

For those 39 players, as your favorite title turns one year old, the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Twitter account has hyped upcoming updates which are sure to rock your world.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl turns one year old today.



From the entire team: we cannot thank the community enough for the love, support and feedback we have recieved throughout the past year, and are immensely proud to be part of the community.



How does Rocko this friday sound? pic.twitter.com/X2TyH16ngh — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) October 5, 2022

As a thank you for all the support, the tweet shared admiration for all players remaining, saying “from the entire team: we cannot thank the community enough for the love, support, and feedback we have received throughout the past year, and are immensely proud to be part of the community.”

The team finished the tweet with “How does Rocko this Friday sound?”

So fans who remember Rocko’s Modern Life can get hyped, cause it looks like he’s on his way.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released on Oct. 4, 2021, for almost all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For fans, hopefully, this update will bring in more players for you to play against.