New tactical FPS backed by Shroud, Tarik looks like VALORANT and Borderlands had a baby

If you’ve been searching for a new first-person shooter to spend your time on, Mountaintop Studios is bringing a fresh angle to the popular genre with the backing of some of the biggest names in the gaming space and beyond.

This unnamed FPS has investors across multiple spaces, including popular streamers like Shroud, Tarik, Cohh Carnage, and iitzTimmy, along with NBA superstar Paul George and award-winning music producer Zedd. In particular, Shroud has been working hard alongside the developers to test and give feedback on the game before its official announcement on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Outplay. Outsmart. Outlast.



Full reveal on August 1.



✅ Game Deep Dive

✅ Gameplay from Creators + Pros

✅ Hands-on Impressions

✅ Next Major Playtest pic.twitter.com/DQatBlwZSE — Mountaintop Studios (@itsmountaintop) July 25, 2024

In a short teaser trailer shared this week, the developers said fans will be getting a full deep dive into the game’s upcoming features, gameplay with popular content creators and professional esports stars, and the next major playtest. The name of the game has not been revealed just yet, but a possible motto has been given: “Outplay, outsmart, outlast.”

Based on the quick gameplay clips, the new game seemingly has a very fast time-to-kill with instant deaths on headshots, similar to VALORANT or CS2. Like VALORANT, there seem to be different types of abilities that players can use to gain an advantage on their opponents in the heat of battle, along with different types of weaponry to choose from.

The art style has also caught the eye of many veteran FPS connoisseurs since it’s reminiscent of Borderlands, although it lacks the goofiness that captured the hearts of many. They do share the same type of comic-like designs for the environment and the various characters in the game, but it doesn’t seem as over-the-top.

Even still, this game should pick up in hype as its official name is finally unveiled, especially with Shroud backing it and helping the developers improve the gameplay. The 30-year-old streamer is known for his absolute dominance of FPS games and has been a pro player in both CS2 and VALORANT, making him an invaluable tool in making a well-rounded tactical shooter.

