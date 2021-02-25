New Steam beta update: Remote Play Together even without Steam account

A new update to the Steam client beta now allows the Remote Play Together streaming service to be used via the Steam Link app, Valve announced today.

Connecting users will no longer require a Steam account to access Remote Play Together, though the host will still need to be on Steam and own the game. By using Steam Link, players can now jump into a game session on platforms like Android, iOS, and Raspberry Pi.

Upon launching a game with Remote Play enabled, a new popup will appear below your profile in the Friends menu. Clicking it will automatically copy your stream link to the clipboard, which you can then send to your friends.

Clicking the link will prompt the user to install the Steam Link app, which will then connect to the game session. If Steam is already installed, then the platform will be used instead. For the time being, only one player can be invited via the specified link, while additional players will need to be recruited through right-clicking in the friends list.

To access the feature, a user needs to opt into the Steam client beta. Go to Steam’s settings, navigate to the Account tab, and ensure that you are currently tagged as participating in the ‘Steam Beta Update.’