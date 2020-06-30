NBA 2K21 cover to feature Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K21, 2K Games announced today.

The publisher’s social media page revealed the selection with a video showcasing the all-star in various settings. The video post also showcased the game’s cover art with Lillard in the Blazers’ white and red uniform.

This will be the first time that the five-time NBA all-star will grace the cover of the critically and commercially successful series. This isn’t the first time Lillard has been on the cover of an NBA game, however. He was the cover athlete of EA’s NBA Live 15, the second installment in the series after the company took a four-year hiatus. It canceled the release of NBA Live 20 last year.

The game will be the next entry featured in the 2K League, which streams on Twitch and YouTube. The Raptors Uprising GC currently hold the top spot in the league with an 11-0 record, the best start to a regular season in NBA 2K League history.

😤 History! 😤@RaptorsGC has set the record for best regular season start in NBA 2K League history. #ThisIsNotAGame pic.twitter.com/2ibHFAQx6t — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 30, 2020

Pre-orders for NBA 2K21 go live on Thursday, July 2 and will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC.