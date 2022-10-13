MultiVersus has created one of the biggest gaming grinds in their latest Halloween event, with the fighting game forcing players who don’t want to pay for skins to play an astronomical amount of matches to unlock them in just 30 days.

Grinding isn’t a new thing when it comes to games, and usually, the grind is a massive part of the fun. But, there is a new level of grinding ahead of MultiVersus players.

Users will have to play 783 games to get all the candy (the in-game currency in Player First Games’ upcomer fighting game) required to purchase all four unlockables provided for the Halloween event. If you thought that was bad, that’s only if you win each and every game, otherwise, you’ll be playing for a lot longer too.

Think you can do it? You’ve got 30 days, as the event runs until Nov. 15.

This spooky level of commitment can be made easier with your hard-earned cash. If you spend roughly $8 on a Combat Stripe, $5 on a Combat Gizmo, or up to $20 on a Halloween variant, you can speed up the progress.

Here’s how much candy you’ll need for each item:

Pumpkin Patch Profile Icon – 150 Candy

Jack-O-Lantern Emote Sticker – 500 Candy

Mummy Reindog Epic Variant – 3,000 Candy

Calico Cake Epic Variant – 12,000 Candy

If you play without a skin, the most you can earn from a win is 20. If you have a skin you’re in luck, because you can earn 40. These numbers change depending on whether you have a friend with you, if they have a skin, and the cherry on top, even if you lose.

So get grinding, and tell your other commitments you’re busy. There’s no time for relationships, work, or homework: Multiversus is your relationship now.