MDHR studio director discusses reaction to being approached by Nintendo for Cuphead to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The team behind Cuphead shared its excitement about the character appearing in Super Smash Bros. in a recent interview.

Fanbyte recently spoke with MDHR studio director Maja Moldenhauer about the upcoming Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC, among other Cuphead topics. The interview eventually led to Moldenhauer explaining how the team felt when Nintendo approached them about adding Cuphead as a Mii Fighter costume in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. They had to “pick their jaws up off the floor” when they heard the news because they were excited to be a part of a massive game.

The interview also revealed how MDHR is “well aware” that Cuphead’s art style is reminiscent of older animation that was used to create “racist reinforcement and harmful stereotypes.” But the team has been “very conscious” and is making “deliberate creative decisions to move away” from the troublesome past.

The upcoming DLC will introduce the new playable character Miss Chalice alongside new bosses and weapons. Players will need to fight a new ice wizard among other enemies and can enjoy the DLC without having to beat the base game.

Moldenhauer also shared the fun tidbit that Cuphead wouldn’t get drunk if you poured alcohol in his head since he’s just a cup. The team didn’t reveal what’s next for them, whether it’s a Cuphead sequel or a step in a new direction, but fans everywhere would likely enjoy a sequel to the fun and entertaining original game.