Massive Hogwarts Legacy map leak has players clamoring for a huge new open world

Hogwarts Legacy always looked like it was going to be a big game. But now a leak has shown off the game’s various maps, and even for a game that looked like it would be a huge open world full of exploration before, the leak makes it seem even more like a world that players will get lost in.

The leak, originally posted to Reddit, shows off maps for the greater area of Scotland that surrounds Hogwarts, as well as separate area maps for both Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, the small wizarding town that lies only a short distance from the school. The latter two maps are smaller and more detailed, with a 3D model effect allowing players to get a birds-eye view of the two locations. The open world map, however, is what has many players talking.

Many took note of the long, thin nature of the map, which seems to mimic the geography of Great Britain but in a bit more of an exaggerated way given just how large the distance is from the northernmost point of the map to its southern edge. Others likened the map to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, another game map that gave its take on Great Britain. It’s safe to say that between the massive number of collectibles players can find all around the various locations on the map and the impressive size of the open world, players won’t want more things to do when they dive into Hogwarts Legacy.

While that’s great news for some, others are cautious about the possibility of Hogwarts turning into a game like Valhalla that has a huge open world but can feel a bit empty at times.

“I seriously hope that it’s not like Valhalla,” one commenter said. “Big space no life.”

Even with these concerns about map size in relation to the density of content within it, most players simply seem happy to see a huge new game for them to explore. And with many noting that players can also access floo powder teleport points and fly on broomsticks, there should be options in the wizarding world to streamline those adventures.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on Feb. 10.

