Marvel SNAP devs share game’s roadmap: new modes, collector tokens, and more

The developers over at Second Dinner are speeding things along with Marvel SNAP as its global release date is quickly approaching on Oct. 18. The devs have shared a roadmap for their game, which lets players in on what the studio is working on getting into Marvel SNAP in the near future.

Over at the game’s Discord, the devs have shared an informative little graphic that details what players should be expecting in terms of upcoming content that they have ready for the game.

Image via Marvel

Let’s quickly explain some of what has been outlined in the roadmap above:

Everything mentioned under “Coming Soon” happens to be in the last stage of game development, which is also related to the global launch of Marvel SNAP.

No details about the Welcome Bundle have been disclosed.

The Variant rarity system separates all Variants into two rarities: Rare and Super Rare, with Super Rare variants (around 25 percent) only being available from Season Passes and Daily Offers.

Catering to overwhelming player demand, the Unranked mode is meant to be the “no-stakes” game mode.

PC Widescreen UI is still being developed, and won’t be available at launch.

Battle Mode is a friendly challenge mode that utilizes new rules to determine a winner across multiple games.

Collector Tokens are used to acquire specific cards and are an earnable currency.

No details were divulged about the systems within “In Concept,” as they are probably still in the ideation phase.

Next, let us discuss the major talking points among all of the updates we’ve been briefed about, which are likely to have a substantial impact on Marvel SNAP when they get implemented.

Unranked mode

This is one of the more casual-oriented modes which have no effect on your current rank. The Unranked mode is being implemented to give players a more chilled-out alternative as compared to the current options, letting players in a space where they can grind towards missions.

This mode will be especially useful before heading into competitive queue with untested decks. If you build a new deck and don’t want to risk losing your hard-earned rank while just learning how to play the newly-built deck, the Unranked mode will be your savior as you are free to test new tactics out without worrying about dropping in rank.

Battle Mode vs. friends

The Battle Mode is going to be a friendly challenge just like regular Marvel SNAP, except that each player starts with 10 Health. At the end of each game, the losing player receives damage equal to the number of Cubes at stake: if someone happens to snap, the loser takes four damage.

If a player retreats early with one cube on the line, they will take a single point of damage. Each player will play the same deck throughout the duration of the match with no sideboarding between games or deck-switching until one player wins by getting their opponent’s health down to zero.

Variant Rarity system

The Variant Rarity system is bound to impact Variant pricing and availability within the in-game shop. Rare variants—which make up 75 percent of them—are the lowest rarity. These will cost you 700 Gold in the shop and can alternatively be earned on the Collection Level. The Super Rare variants—which make up 25 percent of them—will only be available in the Daily Offers shop for 1200 Gold. Some Super Rare variants will also be available on the Season Pass.

Collector Tokens

What seems like the answer to the issue of targeted card acquisition, Collector Tokens will be added as an earnable currency on the Collection Level Road, which can be spent in the Token Shop for cards that you don’t own.

The Token Shop will feature a card that isn’t already in your collection that refreshes every eight hours. If you don’t have the tokens for a card that appears in the shop, you will be able to freeze it. If a player already possesses a complete collection, the devs have stated on Discord that there will be other uses for the Tokens.

There has been no mention of the number of Collector Tokens it will take to buy a card, or how many you will be able to earn on the Collection Level Road, however.