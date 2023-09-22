LOTR fans will finally get to experience The Shire firsthand in an upcoming cozy game

Fancy an ale at The Green Dragon? Perhaps you’d rather stroll across Bag End? Die-hard Lord of the Rings fans will be able to curl up around the fire with Tales of the Shire, a newly announced, heartwarming game focused on giving players a firsthand experience of a cozy Hobbit life in 2024.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved and successful franchises in the fantasy genre, featuring countless books, movies, and games that draw inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien’s work. Many flock to the franchise for its superb world-building and in-depth character development as our favorite heroes undergo arduous adventures in the hopes of saving Middle-earth.

With such a massive fan base, it’s easy to see why companies would want to continue this legacy by creating more games, like Tales of the Shire, which was revealed on Twitter on Sept. 21.

Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings™ game by Wētā Workshop and Private Division. Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/CvDnRXyMQN — talesoftheshire (@talesoftheshire) September 21, 2023

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of information on Tales of the Shire just yet. However, we do know that it will be released on PC and console in 2024 according to the game’s website, and we know its genre and setting: a cozy game based in the Shire.

Publisher Private Division is known for its works of Kerbal Space Division and The Outer Worlds, with the team linking up with Wētā Workshop, the award-winning concept design and manufacturing facility that has worked on projects like Avatar and The Lord of the Rings.

With such a talented team behind Tales of the Shire, many were hoping for an epic RPG with stunning animations and graphics, crafty dialogue, and fun simulations that reflect a genuine Shire and Hobbit-filled experience.

But after the epic failure that was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the most recent LoTR game, fans are hopeful and cautious that Tales of the Shire will be the cozy RPG sim they’ve been dreaming of.

The most important question I have, though, is where do I sign up?

