Category:
General

Kojima is working on new espionage game that could be a Metal Gear Solid successor

A fan can dream.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 07:43 pm
Hideo Kojima smiling at the camera.
Screenshot via PlayStation on YouTube

Hideo Kojima dropped new information for Death Stranding 2 today but fans of his other work will likely be a little more interested in Kojima Productions’ other reveal from the State of Play held on Jan. 31. According to the legendary developer, he and his team are working on a “next-generation action espionage game.”

Recommended Videos

This project will be a new, original IP—currently codenamed PHYSINT—from his studio in collaboration with Sony and PlayStation Studios, the legendary developer said. It will be a celebration of sorts for the developer’s 40th year in the games industry and he is “confident that this title will be the culmination of my work.”

Hideo Kojima pointing at the camera.
Kojima seems pumped for a return to the espionage genre. Screenshot via PlayStation on YouTube

Like with his other ongoing projects, Death Stranding 2 and OD (which is being worked on with Xbox Games Studios) this new game will be a hybrid attempt to blend games with other mediums. Kojima specifically thinks this will be the project that will “transcend the barriers between film and video games” with the help of Sony and Columbia Pictures.

No additional details for the project were shared, but with Kojima’s history in tactical espionage games, fans are hoping this is going to be his attempt at creating a spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid. After his very messy split from Konami in December 2015, Kojima has not touched the espionage genre he helped define over his 30 years with the company. And, while it doesn’t look like this project will be a return to his classic franchise, a new take on “tactical espionage action” should look incredible, especially with PlayStation backing the project.

“With the full support of SIE, this new action espionage game will use cutting-edge technology and a stellar cast to deliver an experience like no other,” Kojima Productions said. “Blurring the boundaries between film and games, offering near life-like graphics and a new take on interactive entertainment”

There is also the far-off chance Konami and Kojima will mend bridges and collaborate on a new Metal Gear title, though it appears the former is more focused on rebuilding the franchise with re-releases and its Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater project.

related content
Read Article Everything shown during the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play
The PlayStation logo and text in front of a starry background with the triangle, circle, square and X floating around.
Category:
General
General
Everything shown during the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gameplay trailer is a big letdown for fans
Willem, a vampire with a fat face and jagged teeth, screams and distorts the picture.
Category:
General
General
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gameplay trailer is a big letdown for fans
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Bloons Tower Defense 6 Hero tier list: Best Heroes in BTD6, ranked
Category:
General
General
Bloons Tower Defense 6 Hero tier list: Best Heroes in BTD6, ranked
Yash Nair Yash Nair Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Everything shown during the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play
The PlayStation logo and text in front of a starry background with the triangle, circle, square and X floating around.
Category:
General
General
Everything shown during the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gameplay trailer is a big letdown for fans
Willem, a vampire with a fat face and jagged teeth, screams and distorts the picture.
Category:
General
General
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gameplay trailer is a big letdown for fans
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Bloons Tower Defense 6 Hero tier list: Best Heroes in BTD6, ranked
Category:
General
General
Bloons Tower Defense 6 Hero tier list: Best Heroes in BTD6, ranked
Yash Nair Yash Nair Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 31, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.