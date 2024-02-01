Kojima is working on new espionage game that could be a Metal Gear Solid successor

Hideo Kojima dropped new information for Death Stranding 2 today but fans of his other work will likely be a little more interested in Kojima Productions’ other reveal from the State of Play held on Jan. 31. According to the legendary developer, he and his team are working on a “next-generation action espionage game.”

This project will be a new, original IP—currently codenamed PHYSINT—from his studio in collaboration with Sony and PlayStation Studios, the legendary developer said. It will be a celebration of sorts for the developer’s 40th year in the games industry and he is “confident that this title will be the culmination of my work.”

Kojima seems pumped for a return to the espionage genre. Screenshot via PlayStation on YouTube

Like with his other ongoing projects, Death Stranding 2 and OD (which is being worked on with Xbox Games Studios) this new game will be a hybrid attempt to blend games with other mediums. Kojima specifically thinks this will be the project that will “transcend the barriers between film and video games” with the help of Sony and Columbia Pictures.

No additional details for the project were shared, but with Kojima’s history in tactical espionage games, fans are hoping this is going to be his attempt at creating a spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid. After his very messy split from Konami in December 2015, Kojima has not touched the espionage genre he helped define over his 30 years with the company. And, while it doesn’t look like this project will be a return to his classic franchise, a new take on “tactical espionage action” should look incredible, especially with PlayStation backing the project.

“With the full support of SIE, this new action espionage game will use cutting-edge technology and a stellar cast to deliver an experience like no other,” Kojima Productions said. “Blurring the boundaries between film and games, offering near life-like graphics and a new take on interactive entertainment”

There is also the far-off chance Konami and Kojima will mend bridges and collaborate on a new Metal Gear title, though it appears the former is more focused on rebuilding the franchise with re-releases and its Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater project.