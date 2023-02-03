King Legacy, formerly known as King Piece, is one of the most popular adaptations of the mega-franchise One Piece in the Roblox Universe. The game’s goal is to strengthen your character enough to clear 16 islands. To do so, players must grind their levels and improve their equipment. This may sound daunting, but the developers are gracious enough to give players free resources.
That said, here are all the King Legacy‘s free gems and cash codes you can use to help you find the One Piece.
Active King Legacy promo codes (Feb. 1)
- lagshallnotpass:15 gems
- UPDATE4.5.3: 25 gems
- UPDATE4.5.2:30 gems
- 950KLIKES: Stat reset
- UPDATE4.5.0: Five gems
- 2023: Five gems
- delayedchristmas2022: Five gems
- UPDATE4.0.2: Gems
- HYDRAGLYPHICS: 50 gems
- 900KLIKES: Stat reset
- UPDATE4: Five gems
- Peodiz: 100,000 cash
- DinoxLive: 100,000 cash
Expired King Legacy promo codes (Feb. 1)
- THXFOR1BVISI: Three gems
- 1MFAV: Five gems
- 650KLIKES: Stat reset
- UPDATE3.5: Five gems
- Update3_17: Three gems
- 550KLIKES: Stat reset
- Update3: Gems
- 500KLIKES: Stat reset
- 300KLIKES: Stat reset
- 400KLIKES: Stat reset
- 900KFAV: One gem
- 800KFAV: One gem
- 700KFAV: One gem
- 600KFAV: One gem
- Update2_17: Three gems
- BeckyStyle: 100,000 cash
- 300MVISITS: 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV: 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES: Stat reset
- GasGas: One gem
- KingPieceComeBack: 100,000 cash
- REDBIRD: 250,000 cash
- NewDragon: Three gems
- Brachio: One gem
- 150KLIKES: Stat reset
- 200MVISITS: 100,000 cash
- 300KFAV: 100,000 cash
- Update2_16: Five gems
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Three gems
How to redeem codes in King Legacy
Redeeming the active promo codes in King Legacy is pretty simple. All you need to do is follow these simple steps.
- Login to your account
- Click “Menu.” You can find it under the health bar
- Click on “Settings“
- Type the code you want to redeem and you’ll instantly receive your rewards.
Remember that these codes will expire after a certain time, so act quickly if you want to get the rewards.