King Legacy, formerly known as King Piece, is one of the most popular adaptations of the mega-franchise One Piece in the Roblox Universe. The game’s goal is to strengthen your character enough to clear 16 islands. To do so, players must grind their levels and improve their equipment. This may sound daunting, but the developers are gracious enough to give players free resources.

That said, here are all the King Legacy‘s free gems and cash codes you can use to help you find the One Piece.

Active King Legacy promo codes (Feb. 1)

lagshallnotpass :15 gems

:15 gems UPDATE4.5.3 : 25 gems

: 25 gems UPDATE4.5.2 :30 gems

:30 gems 950KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset UPDATE4.5.0 : Five gems

: Five gems 2023 : Five gems

: Five gems delayedchristmas2022 : Five gems

: Five gems UPDATE4.0.2 : Gems

: Gems HYDRAGLYPHICS : 50 gems

: 50 gems 900KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset UPDATE4 : Five gems

: Five gems Peodiz : 100,000 cash

: 100,000 cash DinoxLive: 100,000 cash

Expired King Legacy promo codes (Feb. 1)

THXFOR1BVISI : Three gems

: Three gems 1MFAV : Five gems

: Five gems 650KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset UPDATE3.5 : Five gems

: Five gems Update3_17 : Three gems

: Three gems 550KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset Update3 : Gems

: Gems 500KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset 300KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset 400KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset 900KFAV : One gem

: One gem 800KFAV : One gem

: One gem 700KFAV : One gem

: One gem 600KFAV : One gem

: One gem Update2_17 : Three gems

: Three gems BeckyStyle : 100,000 cash

: 100,000 cash 300MVISITS : 100,000 Beli

: 100,000 Beli 500KFAV : 100,000 Beli

: 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset GasGas : One gem

: One gem KingPieceComeBack : 100,000 cash

: 100,000 cash REDBIRD : 250,000 cash

: 250,000 cash NewDragon : Three gems

: Three gems Brachio : One gem

: One gem 150KLIKES : Stat reset

: Stat reset 200MVISITS : 100,000 cash

: 100,000 cash 300KFAV : 100,000 cash

: 100,000 cash Update2_16 : Five gems

: Five gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Three gems

How to redeem codes in King Legacy

Redeeming the active promo codes in King Legacy is pretty simple. All you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Login to your account Click “Menu.” You can find it under the health bar Click on “Settings “ Type the code you want to redeem and you’ll instantly receive your rewards.

Remember that these codes will expire after a certain time, so act quickly if you want to get the rewards.