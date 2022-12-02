Is Warhammer Darktide crossplay?

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the latest addition to the cross-genre Warhammer universe. With games ranging from RTS to 4X to ARPG, Darktide is an FPS game that makes its way into the Warhammer series. In this setting, you play as an Inquisitorial Agent looking into a possible Chaos invasion on the planet Atoma Prime. When you land there, what you find is not pleasant, as it generally is with the forces of Chaos.

As is with most of the Warhammer games in the franchise, Darktide allows for multiplayer gaming as well. Similar to Warhammer: Vermintide and its sequel, Darktide lets up to four players team up together to take down waves of enemies that are periodically generated by the AI. The game provides several customization features, allowing you to change your appearance and gender at will. You also get a choice between four different classes: Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn, and Psyker.

Seeing as Darktide is a co-op game by nature and is best enjoyed with friends, it makes sense to want to play the game with your friends on whatever platform they have purchased the game on. With so many games today supporting cross-play, the question needs to be asked, does Darktide allow cross-platform play as well?

Does Warhammer 40,000: Darktide have cross-play?

While local and online co-op on the same platform is encouraged, it seems like cross-play is not a feature that is currently included in the game. If one player buys the game on Steam and the other purchases it via Game Pass, both these players will not be able to play Darktide together. This has left many players feeling deflated, especially because of the game’s fun co-op features.

There is, however, a bit of good news here. Even though cross-play is not a feature currently existing in the game, Fatshark plans to add it to Darktide in future updates. As of when this will be possible is something Fatshark has not yet made public. This is likely due to the fact that the game does not have a release date for their console version yet and the developers would prefer multiple systems to be online before implementing cross-play.

When the game launched on Nov. 30, Fatshark released a community update as well stating that it will have additional news available soon regarding the release dates for the Xbox Series X|S. Even though the date is not yet clear, we might be getting it as soon as early 2023. Fatshark also elaborated by adding that cross-play will be fully functional but cross-saves might be a little trickier to implement.

That’s all we know so far about cross-play in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. We will keep you updated as we learn more.