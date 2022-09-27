We'll play it if you play it first.

Kinetic Games’ Phasmophobia is the new game rising to the top of the charts, solidifying its spot as one of the new-and-improved horror games to test out with your friends.

Playrrs will play as paranormal investigators, entering haunted houses littered with ghostly activity. The aim of the game is to search for ghosts throughout the haunted areas and to record evidence of whatever happens along the way.

Set up your CCTV cameras and motion sensors to capture footage of any ghostly presence, or dive head first into the haunted house and take them on.

Is Phasmophobia free to play?

No, unfortunately not. Phasmophobia is not free to play, however, it’s priced reasonably fairly. It’s not as much as a AAA title and itt definitely won’t break your bank.

Phasmophobia has integrated new maps and items, alongside the rumored PvP mode where players get to live their best life as a ghost.

Image via Kinetic Games

How much does Phasmophobia cost?

Phasmophobia is $13.99 on Steam currently, which is a reasonable price for the experience at hand. Very few games provide a fun, co-op experience that all horror lovers would enjoy.

The four-player co-op was released on Sept. 19, 2020, and has taken its time to climb up the charts, with a sudden rise in recent memory.

The game’s still in early access on Steam, however, the developers have shared their aim for the full release to occur sometime between late 2022 to early 2023.